Huawei says FedEx redirected packages to the U.S. without its authorization

Huawei is still dealing with the fallout from the trade ban, and it now looks like the Chinese manufacturer will have to find a new package delivery service. According to Reuters, Huawei is reviewing its relationship with FedEx after it found that the courier service diverted two packages that were bound for Huawei's China offices to the U.S.

Huawei said that two packages sent to its Chinese offices from Japan were redirected to the U.S., with FedEx attempting to divert two more packages sent from Vietnam to other Huawei offices in Asia. The diverted packages ended up in FedEx's headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee. In both instances, the packages contained "urgent documents" and no Huawei technology.

This was apparently done without the Chinese manufacturer's authorization, and Huawei spokesman Joe Kelly told the publication that it "undermines" the company's confidence in FedEx: