Huawei today announced the latest addition to its Nova series of phones, featuring a design that is fairly similar to the iPhone 12. . The new Nova 8 succeeds the Nova 7 SE from earlier this year.

Huawei's new Nova 8 SE comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED display featuring a waterdrop notch for the 16MP selfie camera. Powering the mid-ranger is MediaTek's Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.