Huawei Nova 8 SeSource: Huawei

What you need to know

  • Huawei has unveiled a new mid-range phone that has a design 'inspired' by Apple's new iPhone 12.
  • The new Nova 8 SE sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED display, MediaTek's Dimensity 720 chipset, and a 3,800mAh battery.
  • It will be going on sale in China from November 11 for a starting price of 2,599 yuan ($390).

Huawei today announced the latest addition to its Nova series of phones, featuring a design that is fairly similar to the iPhone 12. . The new Nova 8 succeeds the Nova 7 SE from earlier this year.

Huawei's new Nova 8 SE comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ OLED display featuring a waterdrop notch for the 16MP selfie camera. Powering the mid-ranger is MediaTek's Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.