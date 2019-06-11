What you need to know
- HTC announced the U19e and Desire 19+ on June 11.
- Both phones feature eye-catching designs with mid-range specs.
- They're launching in Taiwan for around $475 and $319, respectively.
Following weak sales and reports of it exiting the Chinese smartphone market, HTC's back with two new mid-range Android headsets for Taiwan — the U19e and Desire 19+.
The U19e is the most powerful of the two phones, featuring a 6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. The back is home to dual 12MP + 20MP rear cameras, the latter of which has a 2x telephoto zoom. There are also two selfie cameras, including a 24MP + 2MP combo to enable iris scanning.
Internally, the U19e is packing the Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a substantial 3,930 mAh battery.
Moving over to the Desire 19+, this phone is decidedly less impressive to accommodate its lower price tag. Its 6.2-inch display is just HD+ and there's just one 16MP selfie camera, but the back of the phone is home to three sensors — a 13MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide one, and 5MP depth sensor.
Other specs for the Desire 19+ include a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, your choice of 4 or 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage, and a 3,850 mAh battery.
Both phones are being sold in HTC's home country of Taiwan, with the U19e going on sale starting June 12 for TWD 14,900 (around $475 USD). The Desire 19+ isn't launching until sometime in early July with a starting price of TWD 9,990 ($319 USD).