Following weak sales and reports of it exiting the Chinese smartphone market, HTC's back with two new mid-range Android headsets for Taiwan — the U19e and Desire 19+.

The U19e is the most powerful of the two phones, featuring a 6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. The back is home to dual 12MP + 20MP rear cameras, the latter of which has a 2x telephoto zoom. There are also two selfie cameras, including a 24MP + 2MP combo to enable iris scanning.

Internally, the U19e is packing the Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a substantial 3,930 mAh battery.