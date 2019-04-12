A lot of great Android phones were released last year, one of which was the OnePlus 6T. The 6T brought a flagship experience to the table for under $600, and compared to handsets such as the Pixel 3 and Galaxy Note 9, was a tremendous value.

The 6T is still OnePlus's latest phone available for purchase, though it is getting up in its age.

Taking a look at the AC forums, it appears that the 6T is still just as sleek and powerful as the day it was released.