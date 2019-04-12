A lot of great Android phones were released last year, one of which was the OnePlus 6T. The 6T brought a flagship experience to the table for under $600, and compared to handsets such as the Pixel 3 and Galaxy Note 9, was a tremendous value.
The 6T is still OnePlus's latest phone available for purchase, though it is getting up in its age.
Taking a look at the AC forums, it appears that the 6T is still just as sleek and powerful as the day it was released.
What do you think? How's the OnePlus 6T holding up in 2019?