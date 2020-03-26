Times are tough for everyone right now, and many of the things we like to do regularly are being cancelled. There are no sports to watch, no concerts to attend, and people are being forced to stay inside. Verizon has partnered with Dave Matthews to offer up a free livestream performance tonight at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST. That's right, it's completely free, and will be streamed on Verizon's Twitter account, and at Yahoo! Entertainment.

The performance is to benefit and support small businesses around the country that are being impacted right now. Jimmy Kimmel sat down with Dave Matthews to discuss the upcoming performance and you can check that out right now.

As part of a #PayItForwardLIVE campaign, Verizon will be hosting new performances every Tuesday and Thursday, though no official word is available at this time what other artists will be involved in the future.

