Looking to get everything ready to catch a UFC 271 live stream? We've covered multiple options around the world so you can watch Adesanya vs Whittaker online tonight as they compete for the Middleweight title. Depending on where abouts you live, the UFC live stream might be available as a monthly streaming service, or it might be a premium PPV event.

The main card Middleweight title bout between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker is set to take place around 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am GMT. As UFC 271 is a PPV event in the US, you may as well check out the earlier fights on the card too. The early prelim fights begin at 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm GMT. We'll tell you how to live stream UFC 271 online in the US first, but we also have local options for the UK, Europe, and Australia further down the page.

The main event sees Israel Adesanya aiming to defend his Middleweight title for the fourth time. While undefeated in his division, he did pick up his one and only defeat in March last year to Jan Błachowicz when he tried to move up a weight class and had a shot at the Light Heavyweight title. He recovered from that defeat and was able to successfully defend his Middleweight title a few months later, so he's very much still the man to beat. Whittaker will be all too aware Adesanya has beaten him before and hoping his strong wrestling game can disrupt Adesanya's striking ability.

How to watch UFC 271 online in the USA

As is standard nowadays, UFC 271 is showing on ESPN+ via a PPV upgrade. If you're already signed up to ESPN+, tonight's fight will cost you $74.98. If you're not signed up, then you're looking at a $99.98 payment which unlocks the PPV and a year's access to ESPN+. That's a great deal for new subscribers as you're basically paying just $25 for a year of ESPN+ instead of the usual $70 for the annual deal.

How to watch UFC 271 live stream in the UK

Over in the UK, a UFC 271 live stream is available on BT Sport. If you're already signed up, then you've nothing else to do except tune into BT Sport 2 from 11pm for the Early Prelims, or around 3am for the main event. Not signed up to BT yet? Well you can get it as a part of a TV package. Or if you're not looking for a long-term fix, BT Sport also lets you sign up for a pass on a rolling one-month contract for just £25 a month.

How to watch UFC 271 online in Australia

UFC 271 will be watchable on Kayo Sports in Australia and will set you back AUD$54.95. The main card fights are due to start around 2pm AEDT. If you're only bothered about watching Adesanya vs Whittaker online for the title fight and not much else on the main card, expect the pair to enter the arena around 4:15pm.

Watch UFC 271 in Austria. Italy, Spain, or Germany

If you're in one of these countries and want to watch UFC online then we've got some good news. You're getting the cheapest deal of the lot by watching it on Dazn from just €14.99 a month. That's a steal, especially as you're not tied into a longterm contract. Given the other live sports available on the service though, you might end up keeping it for a while.

For a step-by-step guide on the US streaming service, be sure to take a look at our How to sign up to ESPN Plus walkthrough.