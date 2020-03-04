Adesanya won the title of UFC middleweight champion back at UFC 243 when he knocked out Robert Whittaker and he currently has a perfect 18-0 record in MMA with seven wins in the UFC. The Last Stylebender made his UFC debut back in 2018 at UFC 221 when he defeated Rob Wilkinson via TKO in the second round. Adesanya then went on to win the interim UFC Middleweight Championship in his match against Kelvin Gastelum last year at UFC 236.

The UFC returns to Las Vegas this Saturday where Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya will defend his undisputed middleweight title for the first time. Adesanya will meet former Olympic silver medalist Yoel "Soldier of God" Romero in the octagon and we're here to make sure you catch every second of UFC 248.

Romero has been around a lot longer than Adesanya and he has been fighting in the UFC for almost seven years. During that time, he's made a name for himself with wins over Lyoto Machida, Ronaldo Souza and Chris Weidman. The Soldier of God also has his share of experience with middleweight championship bouts. At UFC 213, he lost an interim championship fight to Whitaker and this was also the first loss of his UFC career. Romero then took on Luke Rockhold and while he won the fight, he missed weight which made him ineligible to win the title. He then faced Whittaker a second time in a rematch but lost by split decision.

While many will likely tune in to UFC 248 to watch Adesanya vs Romero, the co-main event will see China's first UFC champion Zhang Weili take on former champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk in a five-round women's strawweight match.

Whether you're rooting for Adesanya, Romero or just want to catch all the action at T-Mobile Arena this Saturday, we'll show you how to get a UFC 248 live stream from anywhere in the world.

UFC 248: when and where?

UFC 248 will take place on Saturday, March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. This is a split-broadcast where coverage of the undercard and main card will be split between ESPN+, ESPN and PPV.

The Early Prelims will start at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and the Prelims will kick off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT, 3 a.m. GMT and at 2 p.m. AEDT on Sunday in Australia and the full event will be broadcast via Pay Per View on ESPN+.

Live stream UFC 248 on ESPN+ from outside of your country

We have all the details on the US, UK, Canadian and Australian broadcasters of UFC 248 further down in this guide. However, if you're intent on watching UFC and don't want to miss a single moment of the action - even when you're away on business or on holiday - then you'll be disappointed to find that your domestic coverage is ge-blocked when you try to stream online from abroad. That's where using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really help. It allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country to let you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some more options that are on sale right now.