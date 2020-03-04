The UFC returns to Las Vegas this Saturday where Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya will defend his undisputed middleweight title for the first time. Adesanya will meet former Olympic silver medalist Yoel "Soldier of God" Romero in the octagon and we're here to make sure you catch every second of UFC 248.
Adesanya won the title of UFC middleweight champion back at UFC 243 when he knocked out Robert Whittaker and he currently has a perfect 18-0 record in MMA with seven wins in the UFC. The Last Stylebender made his UFC debut back in 2018 at UFC 221 when he defeated Rob Wilkinson via TKO in the second round. Adesanya then went on to win the interim UFC Middleweight Championship in his match against Kelvin Gastelum last year at UFC 236.
Romero has been around a lot longer than Adesanya and he has been fighting in the UFC for almost seven years. During that time, he's made a name for himself with wins over Lyoto Machida, Ronaldo Souza and Chris Weidman. The Soldier of God also has his share of experience with middleweight championship bouts. At UFC 213, he lost an interim championship fight to Whitaker and this was also the first loss of his UFC career. Romero then took on Luke Rockhold and while he won the fight, he missed weight which made him ineligible to win the title. He then faced Whittaker a second time in a rematch but lost by split decision.
While many will likely tune in to UFC 248 to watch Adesanya vs Romero, the co-main event will see China's first UFC champion Zhang Weili take on former champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk in a five-round women's strawweight match.
Whether you're rooting for Adesanya, Romero or just want to catch all the action at T-Mobile Arena this Saturday, we'll show you how to get a UFC 248 live stream from anywhere in the world.
UFC 248: when and where?
UFC 248 will take place on Saturday, March 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. This is a split-broadcast where coverage of the undercard and main card will be split between ESPN+, ESPN and PPV.
The Early Prelims will start at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and the Prelims will kick off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT, 3 a.m. GMT and at 2 p.m. AEDT on Sunday in Australia and the full event will be broadcast via Pay Per View on ESPN+.
Live stream UFC 248 on ESPN+ from outside of your country
We have all the details on the US, UK, Canadian and Australian broadcasters of UFC 248 further down in this guide. However, if you're intent on watching UFC and don't want to miss a single moment of the action - even when you're away on business or on holiday - then you'll be disappointed to find that your domestic coverage is ge-blocked when you try to stream online from abroad. That's where using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really help. It allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country to let you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some more options that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch UFC 248. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch UFC 248 online in the U.S. exclusively on ESPN
As the UFC has entered into an exclusive agreement with ESPN until 2025, ESPN+ is the only place where you'll be able to watch the UFC 248 PPV in the US. If you're already an existing ESPN+ subscriber, you can buy the event for $65 and if not, you can purchase a bundle that includes a year's subscription to the streaming service (which normally costs $50) as well as access to the PPV for $85.
With ESPN+ you'll be able to watch the full main card of UFC 248 beginning at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT as well as the Early Prelims which start at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT. However, you will only be able to watch the Prelims on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET / 5pm PT, so you'll either have to sign up for cable or to a streaming service such as Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV or Sling TV which will give you access to ESPN.
A subscription to ESPN+ also gives you access to over 20 exclusive live UFC Fight Nights as well as loads of original content including documentaries, classic fights and replays. If you're going to be outside of the US when the fight is on, simply scroll up this page to discover how to use a VPN to watch a UFC 248 live stream from abroad.
ESPN+
The only way to stream the fight is with an ESPN+ subscription. You'll also need to purchase either the single fight or a bundle to watch it online.
Live stream UFC 248 in the UK
MMA fans in the UK will be able to watch all the action at UFC 248 on BT Sport and the network will show the full event on BT Sport 2 beginning at 3 a.m. GMT.
You can even stream UFC 248 on your smartphone, tablet or PC with the BT Sport app or on BT Sport's website. BT Sport will also show the Prelims beginning at 1am GMT. However, to watch the Early Prelims at 11:15 p.m. GMT, you will need to sign up for UFC Fight Pass which costs £6.99 per month or £71.99 for the year.
Watch UFC 248 in Canada
Canadians that want to watch UFC 248 have quite a few options to purchase the PPV and can do so through Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Canal Indigo, Telus, Eastlink or UFC Fight Pass. No matter which service you decide to buy the PPV from, it will cost $64.99.
The Early Prelims starting at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT will only be available on UFC Fight Pass while TSN and RDS will show the Prelims at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.
Live stream Adesanya vs Romero in Australia
As is the case in Canada, Australian MMA fans have several options to watch the UFC 248 PPV. You can purchase the PPV from Main Event for $54.95 or you can do so through either Fetch TV or UFC Fight Pass.
If you want to watch UFC 248 in its entirety, UFC Fight Pass is your best option as it will also show the Early Prelims at 10:15 a.m. AEDT, the Prelims at 12 p.m. AEDT and the PPV beginning at 2 p.m. AEDT on Sunday. Keep in mind that you do need to purchase a UFC Fight Pass subscription in order to buy the PPV from the service, so if you just want to watch the main card, then Main Event is likely a better choice.
UFC 248 - The main card in full
Middle heavyweight
- Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero
Women's strawweight
- Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Lightweights
- Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose
Welterweights
- Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang
- Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin
Bantamweights
- Sean O'Malley vs. Jose Quinonez
Lightweights
- Mark Madsen vs. Austin Hubbard
Middleweights
- Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn
Women's strawweights
- Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana
Featherweights
- Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Movsar Evolev
Bantamweights
- Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti
