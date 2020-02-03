And with the ESPN+ app and a Roku device, you don't need to miss it. Here's how you can watch the UFC 247 PPV event on your Roku.

It's only the second UFC match of 2020, but UFC 247 is shaping up to be a real nail-biter. The headlining fight will see Jon Jones, a nearly-undefeated champion fighter, go up against up-and-comer Dominick Reyes, who's yet to suffer a single loss. It's anyone's guess who's going to come out on top — all we can say is that this is a fight you do not want to miss.

Jones vs. Reyes is a match you surely won't want to miss. With your Roku streaming device and ESPN+, you can watch it with ease.

How to watch UFC 247 through ESPN+ on Roku

Press the home button on your Roku remote to access the Channel Store. Select and install ESPN. You can also install it remotely through the Roku website. Sign up for an ESPN+ subscription. You can choose either monthly or annually, and do so either entirely from within your Roku app or on ESPN's website. Purchase the right to watch UFC 247.

How much does the UFC 247 pay-per-view cost?

The UFC 247 PPV costs $49.99. You can also purchase UFC 247 and a year of ESPN+ at a discounted cost of $84.98 if you're a new subscriber and sign up for an annual account. Monthly subscribers can also gain access to this deal by signing up for an annual account.

How to watch UFC 247 outside the U.S.

Given that ESPN+ region locks its content, you might think there's no way to watch UFC PPV on your Roku if you're outside the U.S. You'd be wrong. You just need two things: a VPN, and a VPN-capable router.

This allows you to trick applications on your network into thinking your devices are logged in from a specific geographic location. That, in turn, allows you access to content that would ordinarily be region-locked. We've included our recommendation for a router and VPN below.