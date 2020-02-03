It's time for the UFC to have another event, as UFC 247 takes center stage this weekend in Houston. While the main event is a Pay-Per-View, the UFC 247 Prelims are going to be available on a cable broadcast channel. However, that doesn't mean that CordCutters are left outside the cage.

You can get the UFC 247 Prelims easily on a variety of services, including with a free trial of Hulu. It is important to remember that the UFC 247 Prelims are not includuded with ESPN+ or your purchase of the Pay-Per-View event. You need to have some way to access ESPN's flagship broadcast channel in order to see these fights. But you won't need to swap apps on fight night.

You can stream the entire night of fights easily in the ESPN app, using your Live TV streaming service login along with your ESPN+ account. This will give you access to the UFC 247 Prelims, and it will unlock other ESPN channel content in the app. Plus, you can take your app to the next level by adding on the UFC 247 Pay-Per-View featuring Jones vs. Reyes.

What is UFC 247?

UFC 247 is the latest marque MMA event from the biggest promotion in the sport. UFC 247 will broadcast live on Saturday, Feb. 8 from the Toyota Center in Houston. This will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV, so you will need multiple subscriptions and logins to see everything in the ESPN app.

The Early Prelims come first at 6:15 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+. At 8 p.m., the Prelims are exclusively on ESPN. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, headlined by Jones vs. Reyes.

How to stream the UFC 247 Prelims even if you're outside the United States

You could be excited for the entire UFC 247 event, but all that might go out the window if you are going to be outside of the United States. Streaming U.S. based sports, including UFC, can be difficult if you're outside of the country even if you subscribe to the right services. That's because streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. However, your streaming subscriptions don't have to be useless.

One way to get things working like normal is to use a VPN, which is short for "Virtual Private Network". It sends your internet traffic through a specific set of servers, then pops it back onto the internet in the United States. A VPN can also give you peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN secures your traffic against snoopers on any network.