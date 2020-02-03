It's time for the UFC to have another event, as UFC 247 takes center stage this weekend in Houston. While the main event is a Pay-Per-View, the UFC 247 Prelims are going to be available on a cable broadcast channel. However, that doesn't mean that CordCutters are left outside the cage.
You can get the UFC 247 Prelims easily on a variety of services, including with a free trial of Hulu. It is important to remember that the UFC 247 Prelims are not includuded with ESPN+ or your purchase of the Pay-Per-View event. You need to have some way to access ESPN's flagship broadcast channel in order to see these fights. But you won't need to swap apps on fight night.
You can stream the entire night of fights easily in the ESPN app, using your Live TV streaming service login along with your ESPN+ account. This will give you access to the UFC 247 Prelims, and it will unlock other ESPN channel content in the app. Plus, you can take your app to the next level by adding on the UFC 247 Pay-Per-View featuring Jones vs. Reyes.
What is UFC 247?
UFC 247 is the latest marque MMA event from the biggest promotion in the sport. UFC 247 will broadcast live on Saturday, Feb. 8 from the Toyota Center in Houston. This will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN and PPV, so you will need multiple subscriptions and logins to see everything in the ESPN app.
The Early Prelims come first at 6:15 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+. At 8 p.m., the Prelims are exclusively on ESPN. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, headlined by Jones vs. Reyes.
How to stream the UFC 247 Prelims even if you're outside the United States
You could be excited for the entire UFC 247 event, but all that might go out the window if you are going to be outside of the United States. Streaming U.S. based sports, including UFC, can be difficult if you're outside of the country even if you subscribe to the right services. That's because streaming services often block their feeds if you're not in America. However, your streaming subscriptions don't have to be useless.
One way to get things working like normal is to use a VPN, which is short for "Virtual Private Network". It sends your internet traffic through a specific set of servers, then pops it back onto the internet in the United States. A VPN can also give you peace of mind on open WiFi connections, because a VPN secures your traffic against snoopers on any network.
VPN plus UFC
ExpressVPN
Pack UFC 247 to go as you travel the world.
ExpressVPN has everything expected for a quality VPN, including several plans at different prices. Plus it has apps for all major platforms, router level support, and servers in 94 countries.
UFC 247 Prelims — Giles vs. Arroyo Preview
The feature fight for the UFC 247 Prelims will be between Trevin "The Problem" Giles (11-2) vs. Antonio Arroyo (9-3). These two Middleweights are outside of the top 15 UFC rankings, but both are relatively new in the UFC. This is a chance to see two fighters battling for a chance to make a name for themselves, and a move into the listed ranks.
Giles has four UFC fights so far, after starting his career 9-0 under other promotions. However he's coming off of a rough 2019, going 0-2 with losses to more experienced fighters. Arroyo lost his last fight as well, which is his only UFC fight so far. However, fans may know him from Dana White's Contender Series, as he fought and won in both the 2018 and 2019 series.
Originally, the UFC 247 Prelims had a different feature fight scheduled, but the Men's Bantamweight matchup between Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Vera was cancelled. Jimmie Rivera suffered an undisclosed injury that was reported sometime last week. MMAFighting.com reported that UFC looked for a replacement to face Vera, but now that fight has been completely removed from the card. A fight from the Early Prelims between Miles Johns and Mario Bautista was moved up to the Prelims to keep the card a full four fights.
How to get UFC 247 Prelims on ESPN
ESPN networks owns over 10 different channels, but for the UFC 247 Prelims you only need ESPN. The Prelims Card includes three big fights right now, but we will keep our eyes open in case another fight gets added on.
You can get the UFC 247 Prelims from ESPN on five of the largest live TV streaming services. Hulu with Live TV and some of the other services offer a variety of free trials, while Sling TV's Orange Plan offers the lowest regular price. We have all the details on every major service, so you can compare and select your best option.
Hulu with Live TV
- The cost: $55 a month after a one week free trial
- UFC 247 Prelims on Hulu - Yes, with ESPN.
Cable in a choke hold
Hulu with Live TV
Get ESPN for the UFC 247 Prelims with one login.
Hulu has live TV including sports networks along with a huge back catalog of shows. Hulu has ESPN with the UFC 247 Prelims, and can be bundled together with Disney+ and ESPN+.
Sling TV - Sling Orange
- The cost: $30 a month after your first month for $20
- UFC 247 Prelims on Sling TV: Yes, with ESPN.
Big Fights and Small Price
Sling Orange
UFC 247 Prelims for less than you'd expect.
Sling is the more economical way to get ESPN for the UFC 247 Prelims. It costs about half the price of other services and makes it easy to add and remove add-ons and extras.
AT&T TV Now - Plus Plan
- The cost: $65 a month after a free trial
- *UFC 247 Prelims on AT&T TV Now: Yes, with ESPN.
Dial up the UFC 247 Prelims
AT&T TV Now
The Plus Plan connects you to the UFC 247 Prelims.
AT&T TV Now has a lot of channels to offer. Their base Plus Plan includes ESPN so you can access the UFC 247 Prelims. Every plan includes HBO too.
YouTube TV
- The cost: $50 a month after a free trial
- UFC 247 Prelims on YouTube TV: Yes
Smash that Fight Bell
YouTube TV
See the UFC 247 Prelims, Made by Google
YouTube TV has a simple interface, smooth apps, a single plan, rock solid streaming, and a ton of channels — including ESPN for the UFC 247 Prelims.
How much will it cost to add the UFC 247 Pay-Per-View?
If you are new to ESPN+, you can get a special offer of UFC 247 PPV and a full year subscription to ESPN+ for only $84.98.
If you already have a monthly ESPN+ subscription, you can upgrade to an annual plan to bundle UFC 247 PPV and a full year subscription to ESPN+ for only $84.98.
If you already have any ESPN+ subscription or get ESPN+ through the Disney+ bundle, you can choose to only purchase UFC 247 PPV for only $64.99.
New & monthly subscribers can both save big bundling UFC 247 PPV & one year of ESPN+
New subscribers and current subscribers on monthly plans can choose a special offer with months of sports to enjoy. The deal combines an annual subscription to ESPN+, which usually costs $49.99 a year, with UFC 247 PPV for $84.98. This gives new and monthly subscribers a big savings on this sports streaming service compared to the regular prices. That subscription gives you a full year of live UFC Fight Nights, Top Rank Boxing cards, MLB, NHL, MLS, College Football, and more great live sports.
UFC 247 Schedule and Fight Card
All times shown are Eastern time.
- Early Prelims: 6:15 p.m. on ESPN+
- Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN
- Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV
- Post Show: 1 a.m. on ESPN+
The full event fight card, subject to change as always, is as follows:
Main Card — Pay Per View
- Jon Jones (25-1) vs. Dominick Reyes (12-0)
- Valentina Shevchenko (18-3) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (13-2)
- Juan Adams (5-2) vs. Justin Tafa (3-1)
- Mirsad Bektic (13-2) vs. Dan Ige (12-2)
- Derrick Lewis (22-7) vs. Ilir Latifi (15-7)
Prelims — ESPN
- Trevin Giles (11-2) vs. Antonio Arroyo (9-3)
- Alex Morono (17-5) vs. Kalinn Williams (9-1)
- Lauren Murphy (11-4) vs. Andrea Lee (11-3)
- Miles Johns (10-0) vs. Mario Bautista (7-1)
Early Prelims — ESPN+
- Domingo Pilarte (8-2) vs. Journey Newson (7-2)
- Andre Ewell (15-6) vs. Jonathan Martinez (11-2)
Watch UFC 247
You can order the UFC 247 Jones vs. Reyes Pay-Per-View today. New ESPN+ subscribers pay $84.98 for this pay-per-view and 1 year of ESPN+. Existing subscribers can pay just $64.99 for just the event, or $84.98 to upgrade from monthly to a 1 year subscription with the event. At either price you will get an exciting night of top fights including Jones vs. Reyes.
UFC 247 Rocks the Octagon
ESPN+ UFC Pay-Per-View
Light Heavyweight Title match of Jones vs. Reyes only on UFC 247.
ESPN+ has major UFC events on the regular, including this Pay-Per-View event. UFC 247 has two title matches, including the best Pound-For-Pound fighter. You can also get a year of live on ESPN+ if you choose the bundle.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).
2. Protecting your only security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
