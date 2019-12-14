UFC 245 is nearly upon us. It's the final UFC event of 2019, and it's going to be good. (At least it better be good, because we keep saying it will be. On tap this Saturday, Dec. 14, is Kamaru Usman, who's taking on Colby Covington in the welterweight division. The fight is coming to us from Las Vegas. Like all big UFC events, this one's on Pay-Per-View. And like all UFC Pay-Per-View events, it's on ESPN+. That's the streaming-only flavor of ESPN. And if you don't already have it (it's very good), you'll need it to watch UFC 245. That's true whether you want to watch on your phone, or on a Roku — or, yes, on your Amazon Fire TV. Which is what brings us here today. The ESPN+ is excellent on Amazon Fire TV, whether you're using the Amazon Fire TV Cube, or the Fire TV Stick 4K, or even the new Anker Nebula Soundbar, which is a Fire TV Edition joint. Buy one Galaxy S10+ and get $750 off a second one There are two things you'll need to have if you're going to watch UFC 245 on an Amazon Fire TV device. First (and most obvious) is an Amazon Fire TV device. Second is the ESPN app, and an ESPN+ subscription.

ESPN+ UFC 245 PPV It's Usman vs. Covington in UFC 245 This is the last UFC event of the year, and it should be one of the biggest, with Kamaru Usman taking on Colby Covington in a welterweight title fight from Las Vegas. From $59.99

How to get the ESPN app for Amazon Fire TV In order to watch UFC 245 on your Amazon Fire TV, you'll need the ESPN app. (That's because all UFC Pay-Per-View events are on ESPN+.) The easiest way to get the ESPN app on your Fire TV probably is through a web browser. Here's how to do that: Click here for the Amazon Appstore page for the ESPN app. (You may have to log in first.) In the drop-down menu, choose the Fire TV device you want to send the app to. Click or tap on Deliver. Alternatively, just search for the ESPN app in the store directly on your Fire TV device. Your call. Either is fine. After that, you'll need to log in to the ESPN app with your credentials. Also: How to watch UFC 245 on Roku

More: How to watch UFC 245 on Xbox

When is UFC 245, and who's on the card? UFC 245 is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Main Event features welterweights Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington in a title bout. The "Nigerian Nightmare" is 15-1-0 for his career. The American "Chaos" Covington has a similar record, with one fewer victory. The rest of the Main Card should prove to have plenty of excitement as well. Max Holloway is facing Alexander Volkanovski in a Featherweight title bout. And Germaine de Randamie is looking to take down champion Amanda Nunes in the women's Bantamweight title fight, while Marlon Moraes and Jose Aldo, and Petr Yan and Urijah Faber go at it in a pair of non-title Bantamweight matchups. The early prelims get going at 6:30 p.m. Eastern and are available on UFC Fight Pass. The prelims should start around 8 p.m. and are available on ESPN2. The Main Event is scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern and is available exclusively on UFC Pay-Per-View on ESPN+. How much does UFC 245 pay-per-view cost? UFC 245 is available exclusively on ESPN+. You've got a few options here, though — especially if you don't yet have an ESPN+ subscription — so pay attention if you're looking to save a little money. If you're not yet an ESPN+ subscriber, the best deal by far is to get UFC 245 and a year of ESPN+ service for just $79.99. That'll save you 25 percent compared to if you were to get them separately.

If you're paying for ESPN+ on a monthly basis, you can also upgrade to that $79.99 deal, which includes a year of ESPN+ as well as the UFC 245 PPV event.

If you're a current annual ESPN+ subscriber (or just want to get the UFC 245 PPV event on its own) it'll run you $59.99.

The UFC 245 schedule and fight card Here's who all you'll get to see in UFC 245. All fights are subject to change, of course, and all times listed are Eastern. Main Card — 10 p.m. on ESPN+ Kamaru Usman (15-1-0) vs. Colby Covington (14-1-0)

Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie

Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo

Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber Prelims — 8 p.m. on ESPN2 Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

Ketlen vieira vs. Irene Aldana

Matt Brown vs Ben Saunders Early Prelims — 6:30 p.m. on Fight Pass Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara Fance

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo

Punahele Soriano vs. Oskar Piechota How to watch UFC 245 outside the U.S. with a VPN Technically speaking, you can only watch UFC Pay-Per-View events from within the United States. But if you're living outside of the U.S., a solid VPN should be able to take are of you. That's because a VPN can make it appear that your computer is inside the United States. (Or, more accurately, it tunnels your internet traffic through a server within the U.S., which is the same sort of thing. This is where it can get a little tricky, though. If you're going to be watching via a phone or a computer, it's just a matter of firing up a VPN and going from there. If you're trying to use a VPN with your Roku in order to watch UFC 245, you're going to need to do it at the network level, and not just the device level. So you're going to need to have a router that supports VPNs internally. As far as which VPN to use to watch UFC 245? May we recommend: