After BBC America's first series of Top Gear America failed to live up to the previous iteration of the show on History, it was cancelled after just one season. In 2019 though, MotorTrend acquired the American broadcasting rights to every season of Top Gear and announced that they would create a brand new version of the show starring automotive journalist Jethro Bovingdon, Hot Tub Time Machine's Rob Corddry, and Idiocracy's Dax Shepard as its main hosts.

Forget what you know about Top Gear America as MotorTrend and Top Gear have joined forces to create a brand new version of the show and we have all the details on how you can stream it online.

While the show was initially set to debut on MotorTrend OnDemand in 2020, production was delayed as a result of the pandemic and finally wrapped up in the fall of last year. Now though, Top Gear fans will get to see six all-new episodes of the show with brand new hosts that have even better chemistry.

Top Gear America will take an irreverent look at the auto industry each week as Jethro, Rob, and Dax drive the wheels off whatever cars they can find. The trio will also tackle a number of challenges with comedy, class, and commitment.

Whether you're a long-time fan of Top Gear that's been watching the series for years or just want to see how Jethro, Rob, and Dax take on their new roles of hosting the show, we'll show you how to watch Top Gear America from anywhere in the world.

Top Gear America: When and where?

The new version of Top Gear America will premiere on Friday, January 29 on MotorTrend OnDemand. New episodes will be made available to stream each Friday and there will be a total of six episodes this season.

Watch Top Gear America from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Top Gear America in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new version of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money-back guarantee. If that's still too much for you, here are the best cheap VPN options.

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.