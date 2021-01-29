Forget what you know about Top Gear America as MotorTrend and Top Gear have joined forces to create a brand new version of the show and we have all the details on how you can stream it online.
After BBC America's first series of Top Gear America failed to live up to the previous iteration of the show on History, it was cancelled after just one season. In 2019 though, MotorTrend acquired the American broadcasting rights to every season of Top Gear and announced that they would create a brand new version of the show starring automotive journalist Jethro Bovingdon, Hot Tub Time Machine's Rob Corddry, and Idiocracy's Dax Shepard as its main hosts.
While the show was initially set to debut on MotorTrend OnDemand in 2020, production was delayed as a result of the pandemic and finally wrapped up in the fall of last year. Now though, Top Gear fans will get to see six all-new episodes of the show with brand new hosts that have even better chemistry.
Top Gear America will take an irreverent look at the auto industry each week as Jethro, Rob, and Dax drive the wheels off whatever cars they can find. The trio will also tackle a number of challenges with comedy, class, and commitment.
Whether you're a long-time fan of Top Gear that's been watching the series for years or just want to see how Jethro, Rob, and Dax take on their new roles of hosting the show, we'll show you how to watch Top Gear America from anywhere in the world.
Top Gear America: When and where?
The new version of Top Gear America will premiere on Friday, January 29 on MotorTrend OnDemand. New episodes will be made available to stream each Friday and there will be a total of six episodes this season.
Watch Top Gear America from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Top Gear America in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the new version of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money-back guarantee. If that's still too much for you, here are the best cheap VPN options.
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Top Gear America. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Top Gear America in the U.S.
While the show first aired on BBC America back in 2017, the rebooted version of Top Gear America will be available to stream exclusively on Motor Trend OnDemand. New episodes of the show will be released every Friday at midnight on the East Coast and at 9pm PT on the West Coast.
Thankfully though, the automotive-themed streaming service is quite affordable at just $4.99 per month or $44.99 for the year. For the price, you get access to 109 different shows about cars with no ads that you can watch on iOS, Android, and a variety of different streaming devices including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Xbox. While there are a number of free shows available to stream on Motor Trend OnDemand, there is also a 7 day free trial so you can test out the service for yourself.
Alternatively, you can stream MotorTrend OnDemand content via parent company Discovery's new streaming service Discovery+ alongisde a whole host of other stuff from. You can even score up to a year of of Discovery+ for free via Verizon right now. Sling TV also has MotorTrend content.
Sling TV
Sling's Orange plan gets you 33 channels including MotorTrend for your Top Gear needs. You can watch for 3 days for free.
Discovery+
Discovery+ offers MotorTrend content as well as over 55,000 episodes from other Discovery properties, including exclusives and originals. There's also a 7-day free trial direct at Discovery+ or this offer at Verizon that provides up to a year free.
Get a Top Gear America livestream in the UK, Canada, and Australia
As Motor Trend on Demand is currently only available in the U.S., Top Gear fans in Canada, the UK, and Australia will need to VPN and follow the instructions above to watch new episodes of Top Gear America.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.