The second Monday Night Football game for week 1 of the NFL 2020 season sees the Titans taking on the Broncos. Jadeveon Clownley makes his debut for the Titans and Denver has 19 new faces on its roster for this game, which should make things interesting. The team is also without its star linebacker Von Miller, who may be out for a large portion of the season with an ankle injury.

Historically, week 1 has always been a strong one for the Denver Broncos. The team has a 28-6-1 record when it opens the season at home, and has won the last seven home openers in a row. The Titans, however, won an away match the first game of last year, so there is nothing set in stone for what will happen here.

If you want to catch all the Titans vs. Broncos action as it happens live, we have all the details for you here.

Titans vs. Broncos - When and where?

The game will take place tonight, Sept. 14, starting at 10:20 p.m. Eastern. It will be played in Denver at Empower Field at Mile High.

How to watch the Titans vs. Broncos stream from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the NFL in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch the 2020 NFL season.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

How to watch Titans vs. Broncos Monday Night Football in the U.S.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN. If you have a cable subscription, you can stream it live on ESPN with ease. If you don't have cable, then you need a service that gives you access to ESPN. You'll also want access to Fox, CBS, ESPN, and the NFL Network if you want to keep watching the rest of this year's games. You can definitely watch the entire NFL season online if you've got the right information. It will just take some preparation.

Here's where to watch NBC online:

Hulu with Live TV - $55 per month - Hulu with Live TV has ESPN. It also has ESPN, Fox, and CBS. However, you won't get the NFL network this way.

Sling TV - At least $30 per month - All you need is Sling Blue if all you care about is tonight's game as that's the version of Sling that gives you access to NBC. It also includes Fox. If you want ESPN, you'll need Sling Orange which increases the price from $30 to $45 a month for both services. You can't get CBS or the NFL Network through this service. You can try Sling free for three days, and there is a deal that gives you the first month for just $20. Sling also has an interesting promotion specifically for watching the NFL online where you can prepay for the first two months and they will send you an over-the-air antenna for free. An HDTV antenna should easily pick up CBS, NBC, and Fox, so you can compensate for the channels that way as well.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - Includes NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN, and the NFL Network. With YouTube TV you get free unlimited DVR storage space to record games for later and you can stream the service on three devices simultaneously. A free 7-day trial is also available so you can test it out for yourself.

AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - The basic AT&T Now plan gives you access to CBS, NBC, ESPN, and Fox. That doesn't include the CBS Sports Network, which you might need for NFL games, and AT&T Now doesn't have the NFL Network even if you upgrade to the Max plan.

FuboTV - $54.99 per month - fuboTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. The service also includes Cloud DVR so you can record games to watch them later and if you forget to record a game, the company's 3-day replay allows you to replay nearly any game, show or movie that aired in the last three days. FuboTV even offers a free 7-day trial so you can test out the service.

Live stream the Titans vs. Broncos in Canada

Canadian football fans can catch every game in the 2020 NFL season by signing up for DAZN. This service includes NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone, NFL Network 24/7, and NFL Sunday Ticket, so you get every NFL game every time. You can also watch it on a variety of streaming devices including Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Get your first month free, but the service costs $20 a month or $150 annually.

How to watch Titans vs. Broncos in the UK

American football fans in the UK can watch a number of NFL games on Sky Sports this season as the network will show more than 100 live games on its Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels. Sky will show at least five live games per week including every Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football game. This includes the Chiefs vs. Texans game, which will air on Friday, Sept. 11, at 1:10 a.m.

If you're not a Sky Sports subscriber yet or aren't interested in committing to a lengthy contract, you can also get access to the network's content with a NOW TV pass. Now TV offers Sky Sports Day Passes for £9.99 or a Sky Sports Monthly Pass for £33.99 and the service will also let you stream NFL games on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.

If you're a die-hard NFL fan and can't stand missing a single game this season, NFL Game Pass is also available in the UK. However, unlike in the US, the International NFL Game Pass will let you watch all 250+ games this season live as they happen as well as the Playoffs and Super Bowl LV for £143.99 per year. You can also pay for your NFL Game Pass plan in four installments of £36.

Get a Titans vs. Broncos NFL live stream in Australia

In Australia, Foxtel, 7Mate and KayoSports will all broadcast live NFL games.

Foxtel will broadcast games via ESPN so you also need to add the Sport Package at $25 per month on top of the Foxtel Plus Pack at $49 per month to your cable package. Australian viewers will also be able to watch two games per week free over-the-air on 7Mate and some games will be available to stream on the network's streaming service 7Plus.

If you're not interested in signing up for Foxtel, the over-the-top service Kayo Sports will show a selection of NFL games each week via ESPN. The service costs between $25 and $35 per month depending on the package you choose but new customers can take advantage of Kayo Sports' 14-day free trial to watch the start of the 2020 NFL season.