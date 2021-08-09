Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked is nearly upon us, and we're expecting some pretty major updates to the company's mobile hardware lineup. Many of the products and updates have been teased over the past few months, particularly since Google I/O back in May. Now, Samsung is finally set to make several announcements on Wednesday, and we've provided a link to watch the event below.
Following plenty of rumors, Samsung is expected to launch more than a few new products at the event. The biggest will likely be the new foldable smartphones that the company has already teased. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will be the latest in the company's foldable lineup, offering updated specs and designs. At the time of writing, Samsung has yet to show off either of these devices, but the leaks show much more streamlined foldable smartphones.
Samsung is also expected to launch new S Pen devices that will work with its new foldables.
In addition to new smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 4 will make its debut as the successor to one of the best Android smartwatches. Samsung has already shown off aspects of its new One UI Watch, which is based on the Wear OS 3 update. As the first smartwatch to run the update, the launch will give us a better look at the improvements being made to Google's (and now Samsung's) wearable platform. We're also likely to see two variants of the Galaxy Watch 4, a regular version and a "Classic" with a physical rotating bezel.
Samsung may also give us a new pair of earbuds in the form of the Galaxy Buds 2. From the leaked design and specs, they may not be much different from the current Galaxy Buds Pro, albeit with a cheaper price tag.
A Galaxy S21 FE has been rumored, with a recent "accidental" leak suggesting there could be an imminent release. However, most rumors seem to indicate that the device has been delayed and won't be launched until some time in October. That said, we will have to see what Samsung has up its sleeve at Unpacked.
The Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for August 11 at 10 a.m. ET. You can tune in below or on Samsung's website to watch the event and catch all the announcements first, and be sure to can catch all of Android Central's coverage of the products as well! What are you most excited about?
