RuPaul and VH1 have decided to ring in the new year with an all-new season of Drag Race and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning show on TV or online. Now in its 13th season, RuPaul's Drag Race is the most awarded reality competition show in history. This season 13 queens will be competing for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $100,000. Drag Race fans will also be able to get a behind the scenes look after every episode as RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked will air at 9:30pm ET/PT every Friday.

Season 13's queens include Denali, Elliott with 2 TS, Gottmik, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tamisha Iman, Tina Burner and Utica Queen. Celebrity hairstylist Gottmik is a notable contestant this season as he is the show's first ever transgender male queen. RuPaul has also updated his iconic catchphrase "Gentleman, start your engines…" to be more inclusive by changing it to racers instead. Whether you're a big RuPaul fan or just want to see which of these 13 queens will become America's Next Drag Superstar, we'll show you how to watch season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race from anywhere in the world. RuPaul's Drag Race - When and where? Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race premiered on January 1 and new episodes of the show air every Friday at 8pm ET/PT on VH1. Just like with previous seasons of the show, there will be a total of 14 episodes in season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race. How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race from anywhere We have all the details on how you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch the show's latest season.