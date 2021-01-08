RuPaul and VH1 have decided to ring in the new year with an all-new season of Drag Race and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning show on TV or online.
Now in its 13th season, RuPaul's Drag Race is the most awarded reality competition show in history. This season 13 queens will be competing for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $100,000. Drag Race fans will also be able to get a behind the scenes look after every episode as RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked will air at 9:30pm ET/PT every Friday.
Season 13's queens include Denali, Elliott with 2 TS, Gottmik, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tamisha Iman, Tina Burner and Utica Queen. Celebrity hairstylist Gottmik is a notable contestant this season as he is the show's first ever transgender male queen. RuPaul has also updated his iconic catchphrase "Gentleman, start your engines…" to be more inclusive by changing it to racers instead.
Whether you're a big RuPaul fan or just want to see which of these 13 queens will become America's Next Drag Superstar, we'll show you how to watch season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race from anywhere in the world.
RuPaul's Drag Race - When and where?
Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race premiered on January 1 and new episodes of the show air every Friday at 8pm ET/PT on VH1. Just like with previous seasons of the show, there will be a total of 14 episodes in season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race.
How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch the show's latest season.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch RuPaul's Drag Race. Get in on this deal now!
Live stream RuPaul's Drag Race in the U.S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race every Friday at 8pm ET/PT on VH1. You can also watch past episodes of the show online on VH1's website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.
Not interested in signing up for an expensive cable subscription just to watch season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to VH1 so you can watch the network's content online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to VH1, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange Lifestyle Extra package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- AT&T TV Now - $65 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to VH1 as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- FuboTV - $54.99 per month - fuboTV's standard plan includes VH1 as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service's cloud DVR feature.
Watch RuPaul's Drag Race in Canada
Canadian RuPaul fans with a cable subscription will be able to watch new episodes from the latest season of Drag Race every Friday on Crave or OUTtv. However, OUTtv will air RuPaul's Drag Race at 8pm ET/PT while Crave will air the show a bit later at 8:35pm ET/PT.
If you've already cut the cord don't worry as both networks have their own streaming services available. A subscription to Crave costs $9.99 per month while OUTtvGo costs $3.99 per month or just $39.99 for the year.
How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race in the UK
If you live in the UK and have a Netflix subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race on the streaming service every Saturday just hours after the show airs in the US. For those who haven't signed up for Netflix yet, in the UK the Basic plan costs £5.99 per month, the Standard plan costs £8.99 per month and the Premium plan costs £11.99 per month.
Get a RuPaul's Drag Race livestream in Australia
In order to watch the latest season of RuPaul's Drag Race in Australia, you'll need a subscription to the streaming service Stan. The service offers three plans in the form of Stan Basic, Stan Standard and Stan Premium with the biggest difference between them being that you'll need the Premium plan for $17 per month to watch content in 4K. However, if watching RuPaul's Drag Race in 1080p is fine with you, then the Basic plan for $10 per month should suffice. Regardless of which plan you choose, Stan offers a 30 day free trial so you can test out the service for yourself.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
