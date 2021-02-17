The Real Housewives of New Jersey or simply RHONJ first premiered on Bravo back in 2009 and the show is the fourth installment of The Real Housewives franchise and the third spin-off after the success of the first series which was set in New York.

After filming was delayed back in March, the Garden State's most over the top housewives are back for a brand new season and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on TV or online.

While some members of the original cast have since left the show, season 11 of RHONJ will see Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin all return for what looks to be a "very emotional" new season.

For starters, Teresa and her daughters will be starting a new chapter in their lives after her marriage of 20 years ended last season when she decided to break things off with her husband Joe. After serving time in prison for tax fraud, Joe was eventually deported back to Italy though he is reportedly already in talks to film his own reality TV show in the country.

Meanwhile, Melissa will be forced to have some uncomfortable conversations with her kids, Margaret will work on writing a book about her life and success, Dolores will have some commitment issues with her boyfriend David, Jackie believes her husband is cheating and Jennifer will struggle with her parents' marital issues.

Whether you're a long-time fan of the Real Housewives series or just want to take in a bit of drama, we'll show you how to watch the latest season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey online from anywhere.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: When and where?

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will premiere on Wednesday, February 17 at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes of the show will air weekly at the same time and there should be around 18 episodes this season.

Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey in the U.S., Canada, and the UK further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for more options?

