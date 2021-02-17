After filming was delayed back in March, the Garden State's most over the top housewives are back for a brand new season and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on TV or online.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey or simply RHONJ first premiered on Bravo back in 2009 and the show is the fourth installment of The Real Housewives franchise and the third spin-off after the success of the first series which was set in New York.
While some members of the original cast have since left the show, season 11 of RHONJ will see Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Aydin all return for what looks to be a "very emotional" new season.
For starters, Teresa and her daughters will be starting a new chapter in their lives after her marriage of 20 years ended last season when she decided to break things off with her husband Joe. After serving time in prison for tax fraud, Joe was eventually deported back to Italy though he is reportedly already in talks to film his own reality TV show in the country.
Meanwhile, Melissa will be forced to have some uncomfortable conversations with her kids, Margaret will work on writing a book about her life and success, Dolores will have some commitment issues with her boyfriend David, Jackie believes her husband is cheating and Jennifer will struggle with her parents' marital issues.
Whether you're a long-time fan of the Real Housewives series or just want to take in a bit of drama, we'll show you how to watch the latest season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey online from anywhere.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: When and where?
Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will premiere on Wednesday, February 17 at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo. New episodes of the show will air weekly at the same time and there should be around 18 episodes this season.
Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey in the U.S., Canada, and the UK further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for more options?
How to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey in the U.S.
If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey every Wednesday at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo. You can also stream the show online and catch up on past episodes on Bravo's website but you will need to log in with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.
Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the latest season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo? Don't worry as there are several streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to the network so you can watch the show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to Bravo, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to Bravo, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to Bravo as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.
- AT&T TV Now - $69.99 per month - AT&T TV Now's Entertainment package will give you access to Bravo and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to Bravo as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
Livestream The Real Housewives of New Jersey in Canada
Canadian fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey can watch new episodes from season 11 every Wednesday at 9pm ET/PT on Slice as the network airs the show at the same time as it premieres in the U.S.
If you don't have cable, you can watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online on Amazon Prime Video but you will need a subscription to Corus Entertainment's StackTV to do so. StackTV costs $12.99 per month in addition to the cost of your Prime subscription but for the price you get access to Slice as well as HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Showcase, Global, History, W Network, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Teletoon, Treehouse and YTV.
Stream The Real Housewives of New Jersey in the UK
If you live in the UK and want to watch the latest season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, then you'll need a subscription to the reality TV streaming service Hayu. It costs just £4.99 per month and the first month is free which should give you plenty of time to test out the service for yourself to watch Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
