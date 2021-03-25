Paramount Plus is quickly becoming a worthy competitor to popular services like Netflix and Disney+. But of course, unlike many others, Paramount Plus is only available in the United States at this time. Even if you pay for a subscription and live in the U.S. but go on vacation overseas, you could have trouble watching the service while you're there. Luckily, there's a foolproof way you can bypass any location restrictions you might see when you're trying to stream Paramount Plus from outside the United States.
What is a VPN and how does it work?
We have the answers to all your VPN questions here at Android Central. However, if you're looking for a quick explanation, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) hides your identity online so that you can browse the web anonymously or as if you're located in a different part of the world. Not only can they be helpful in times like these where you'd like to watch Paramount Plus outside of the U.S., but also when you're using a public internet connection. You don't want anyone spying on your personal data, after all, which is why VPNs were created in the first place. In essence, VPNs can be useful way more often than you might imagine initially.
The VPN you choose will mask your IP address and location by bouncing your signal through its various servers worldwide so that nothing can be traced back to you. You'll also be able to choose the location where you'd like your signal to appear to be coming from. So, for example, if you're in Canada and hoping to use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus, you can set your VPN to a U.S. city and begin streaming as if you're currently in the United States.
Does Paramount Plus work with VPN?
Paramount Plus does work with VPNs, allowing you to watch this US-exclusive streaming service even when you're outside of the State for as long as you're a paying Paramount Plus subscriber. If you have yet to sign up for the streaming service, Paramount Plus starts at just $5.99 per month for the Limited Commercials plan, or you can choose the ad-free plan for $9.99 per month. There's also an option while signing up to pay annually and save over 15% off the monthly cost.
Which VPN works with Paramount Plus?
Thanks to our VPN buyer's guide, we've already gone through and tested all the best VPNs. Consensus? You really can't go wrong with any of our top VPN picks as they will all work to let you stream Paramount Plus. We have several favorites such as NordVPN and SurfShark, though our top choice to stream Paramount Plus is ExpressVPN.
Choosing a VPN provider with dependable customer support is a must, and of course you'll want one with fast server connection speeds and lots of server locations (particularly in the U.S.). ExpressVPN fits the bill perfectly with servers in more than 10 U.S. cities, 24/7 live chat support, and super fast speeds, as well as "no-logging" policies and reliable security protocols that ensures your data remains protected. Plus, ExpressVPN can be used not just on your computer but also your phone or tablet so you can keep your privacy no matter which device you're using currently.
How to watch Paramount Plus from outside the US with a VPN
Figuring out how to watch Paramount Plus with a VPN is simple. Once you've signed up for and downloaded the VPN of your choice, you just need to turn it on and select a server located within the United States. Navigate to the Paramount Plus website and you'll be able to watch as if you're in the location you've selected.
Of course, first you'll need a Paramount Plus subscription. For a limited time, new members can score a free 1-month trial when signing up at Paramount Plus and check out the service for 30 days before being charged. That also gives you plenty of time to cancel if you decide there's not enough content you're interested in at this time.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).
2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
