Paramount Plus is quickly becoming a worthy competitor to popular services like Netflix and Disney+. But of course, unlike many others, Paramount Plus is only available in the United States at this time. Even if you pay for a subscription and live in the U.S. but go on vacation overseas, you could have trouble watching the service while you're there. Luckily, there's a foolproof way you can bypass any location restrictions you might see when you're trying to stream Paramount Plus from outside the United States.

What is a VPN and how does it work?

We have the answers to all your VPN questions here at Android Central. However, if you're looking for a quick explanation, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) hides your identity online so that you can browse the web anonymously or as if you're located in a different part of the world. Not only can they be helpful in times like these where you'd like to watch Paramount Plus outside of the U.S., but also when you're using a public internet connection. You don't want anyone spying on your personal data, after all, which is why VPNs were created in the first place. In essence, VPNs can be useful way more often than you might imagine initially.

The VPN you choose will mask your IP address and location by bouncing your signal through its various servers worldwide so that nothing can be traced back to you. You'll also be able to choose the location where you'd like your signal to appear to be coming from. So, for example, if you're in Canada and hoping to use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus, you can set your VPN to a U.S. city and begin streaming as if you're currently in the United States.

Does Paramount Plus work with VPN?

Paramount Plus does work with VPNs, allowing you to watch this US-exclusive streaming service even when you're outside of the State for as long as you're a paying Paramount Plus subscriber. If you have yet to sign up for the streaming service, Paramount Plus starts at just $5.99 per month for the Limited Commercials plan, or you can choose the ad-free plan for $9.99 per month. There's also an option while signing up to pay annually and save over 15% off the monthly cost.

Which VPN works with Paramount Plus?

Thanks to our VPN buyer's guide, we've already gone through and tested all the best VPNs. Consensus? You really can't go wrong with any of our top VPN picks as they will all work to let you stream Paramount Plus. We have several favorites such as NordVPN and SurfShark, though our top choice to stream Paramount Plus is ExpressVPN.