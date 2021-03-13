While adults have the Golden Globes, Grammys and Oscars, kids around the world will want to tune in to watch the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards and we have all the details on how you can watch this year's award show on TV or online.

Just like last year's Kids' Choice Awards, this year's show will also be held virtually due to the pandemic. However, to make the awards show easier to watch, Nickelodeon will be broadcasting it across all of its networks which means that you'll be able to watch it on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. Nickelodeon also plans to utilize extended reality (XR) throughout its whole broadcast to give viewers and inside look into celebrities' homes.

Former Nickelodeon star and now Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson will be hosting this year's Kids' Choice Awards. As Kenan began his acting career on Nickelodeon's All That, he's not worried about getting slimed and spoiler alert, he probably will be at this year's show.

For the first time ever at the Kids' Choice Awards, Nickelodeon's Orange Blimp will leave the award show's venue and take fans on a wild ride around the world and beyond. There will also be live and interactive fan walls that bring celebrities and families at home to the main stage while kids around the world will be able to vote for their favorite nominees using the Nick Play app on their smartphones or tablets.

When it comes to the nominees, Justin Bieber leads the pack with five nominations, followed by Stranger Things with Four and Arian Grande, The Croods: A New Age, Henry Danger, Soul, Trolls World Tour and Wonder Woman 1984 are all tied with three nominations each. In addition to being nominated for the most awards this year, Justin Bieber will also take the stage to perform "Anyone" and "Intentions" alongside Quavo.

Whether you're excited to watch the show alongside your kids or just want to tune in for a bit of nostalgia, we'll show you how to watch this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards from anywhere in the world.

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021 - When and where?

The 34th annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will be held on Saturday, March 13 and the award show will be simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel beginning at 7:30pm ET/PT.

Watch the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch this year's show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

