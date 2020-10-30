Small towns throughout Italy have begun selling homes for just one euro, or a little over a dollar, in an effort to get more residents. While you may have even considered buying one for yourself and moving to Italy, former Goodfellas and Sopranos actress Lorraine Bracco actually did.
In her new three-part series on HGTV titled My Big Italian Adventure, Lorraine takes a break from Hollywood to move to the Italian island of Sicily in order to renovate her new 200-year-old home that she purchased for just one Euro.
The show will follow Lorraine's journey as she renovates a 1,075-square-foot property in the tiny hilltop town of Sambuca di Sicilia. However, Lorraine won't be alone as she'll have help from her contractor Piero, her translator Cynthia, several American friends and Sambuca di Sicilia's welcoming townspeople.
Renovating a 200-year-old home won't be an easy project as Lorraine's new house has no electricity or running water. To make matters worse, there's no kitchen or bathrooms and large portions of the home will need to be gutted due to deteriorating floors, crumbling walls and a dilapidated roof. Also in order to keep her new home for just one euro, Lorraine will need to finish all of the renovations within just three years.
Will Lorraine be able to finish her renovation project and turn the home into a gorgeous Italian retreat where she can spend time with her family?
Whether you're a fan of Lorriane Bracco as an actress or just want to see how much work really goes into renovating a one euro home in the Italian countryside, we'll show you how to watch My Big Italian Adventure online or on TV from anywhere in the world.
My Big Italian Adventure - Where and when?
My Big Italian Adventure will premiere on HGTV on Friday, October 30 at 9pm ET/PT. The new series will feature three hour-long episodes that detail the entire process of buying the home, renovating it and showing off the finished product.
Watch My Big Italian Adventure from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch My Big Italian Adventure in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch Lorraine Bracco renovate her new Italian home from abroad, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch My Big Italian Adventure. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch My Big Italian Adventure in the U.S.
If you live in the US and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch My Big Italian Adventure on HGTV when the show premieres on Friday, October 30 at 9pm ET/PT. There will be a total of three episodes in the series and new episodes will air weekly at the same time on Friday.
Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch Lorraine Bracco's Big Italian Adventure? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to HGTV. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- FuboTV - $54.99 per month - fuboTV's standard plan includes HGTV as well as over 90 other live TV channels. You also get the ability to watch two streams simultaneously and record up to 30 hours of content using the service's cloud DVR feature.
- Hulu with Live TV - $44.99 per month - As well as giving you access to HGTV, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV - $30 per month - Regardless of whether you choose the service's Sling Blue or Sling Orange plan, you'll get access to HGTV. Sling TV also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to HGTV as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to HGTV as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
How to watch My Big Italian Adventure in the UK, Canada and Australia
While HGTV is available in many countries around the world including the UK, Canada and Australia, the network has not yet announced when or even if My Big Italian Adventure will be available internationally. If you want to watch the show outside of the US, then you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to do so.
