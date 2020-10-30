The show will follow Lorraine's journey as she renovates a 1,075-square-foot property in the tiny hilltop town of Sambuca di Sicilia. However, Lorraine won't be alone as she'll have help from her contractor Piero, her translator Cynthia, several American friends and Sambuca di Sicilia's welcoming townspeople.

In her new three-part series on HGTV titled My Big Italian Adventure, Lorraine takes a break from Hollywood to move to the Italian island of Sicily in order to renovate her new 200-year-old home that she purchased for just one Euro.

Small towns throughout Italy have begun selling homes for just one euro, or a little over a dollar, in an effort to get more residents. While you may have even considered buying one for yourself and moving to Italy, former Goodfellas and Sopranos actress Lorraine Bracco actually did.

Renovating a 200-year-old home won't be an easy project as Lorraine's new house has no electricity or running water. To make matters worse, there's no kitchen or bathrooms and large portions of the home will need to be gutted due to deteriorating floors, crumbling walls and a dilapidated roof. Also in order to keep her new home for just one euro, Lorraine will need to finish all of the renovations within just three years.

Will Lorraine be able to finish her renovation project and turn the home into a gorgeous Italian retreat where she can spend time with her family?

Whether you're a fan of Lorriane Bracco as an actress or just want to see how much work really goes into renovating a one euro home in the Italian countryside, we'll show you how to watch My Big Italian Adventure online or on TV from anywhere in the world.

My Big Italian Adventure - Where and when?

My Big Italian Adventure will premiere on HGTV on Friday, October 30 at 9pm ET/PT. The new series will feature three hour-long episodes that detail the entire process of buying the home, renovating it and showing off the finished product.

Watch My Big Italian Adventure from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch My Big Italian Adventure in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch Lorraine Bracco renovate her new Italian home from abroad, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.