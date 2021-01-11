Though plenty of livestreams are ticketed these days, this Morgan Wallen concert will be completely free to watch worldwide. There shouldn't be any location restrictions that block access based on where you live, though we have some VPN advice below if you are having trouble watching the show.

Only a few days after the release of his sophomore album, Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen is taking the stage at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee for a global livestream event that fans will be able to attend from home. Wallen has been taking the country music world by storm since originally debuting as a contestant on The Voice in 2014. This week he'll be returning to a screen near you for a special one-night-only performance that fans won't want to miss.

Morgan Wallen Live at the Ryman: When and where

Morgan Wallen is performing live at the Ryman Auditorium this Tuesday, January 12 at 9pm EST / 8pm CST / 6pm PST, though you don't need a ticket or be in Nashville to attend. Just head to YouTube right before the show begins to ensure you don't miss a moment of the livestreamed performance! We've also embedded the video stream above so you don't even need to leave this page to watch. You can also watch via Morgan Wallen's Facebook page.

While the show is available worldwide, you could potentially run into a location restriction depending on the area where you live. If you're having trouble accessing the video stream above, you should check out these cheap VPN services to try and unblock the show before it begins.

How to watch Morgan Wallen live stream

Concertgoing is easier than ever in 2021, and there's no reason why you need to miss out on Morgan's performance this Tuesday. Simply visit YouTube on your preferred mobile device, smart TV, or computer to watch once the show begins. If you click 'Set Reminder' on the video, you can even receive a notification once the show goes live. Another tip is to add the video to your 'Watch Later' section on YouTube so you can easily find the stream on another device you intend to watch the show on.

