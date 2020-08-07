Featuring the band's only live performance in 2020, this once-in-a-lifetime event is a must-see for fans. Live X Live offers a much more premium online concert experience than you might get when watching a musician perform on Instagram. In fact, the platform offers multiple camera angles so you can see footage of any member of the group during the show.

Don't let the necessity of social distancing in 2020 keep you from seeing your favorite artists perform live. Worldwide, musicians are partnering with various companies to bring live music back to the fans — in the comfort of their own homes. South Korean band Monsta X is one of the first to really make virtual concerts an event you cannot miss with their upcoming show From Seoul with Luv that's airing exclusively on Live X Live.

Of course, with advanced technology comes a price; to watch the live concert, you'll need a ticket. Live X Live offers basic stream access for $19.99, or you can purchase Multi-Camera access for $29.99. Your ticket includes access to rewatch the show for two months after the event.

Monsta X Live 'From Seoul with Luv': When and where

The Monsta X Live show From Seoul with Luv begins at 11 p.m. ET on August 8 / 12 p.m. KT on August 9. Make sure you purchase your ticket beforehand so you're prepared to watch once the show begins.

How to watch Monsta X Live 'From Seoul with Luv' live stream

Live x Live is available on a number of devices to allow you to watch From Seoul with Luv in various ways. You can download it as an app to your iOS or Android device, on Google Chromecast or Apple TV, Samsung TVs, Roku devices, or watch via the Live x Live website.

From Seoul with Luv is being streamed worldwide, though if you're having trouble accessing the Live x Live website due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.