Don't let the necessity of social distancing in 2020 keep you from seeing your favorite artists perform live. Worldwide, musicians are partnering with various companies to bring live music back to the fans — in the comfort of their own homes. South Korean band Monsta X is one of the first to really make virtual concerts an event you cannot miss with their upcoming show From Seoul with Luv that's airing exclusively on Live X Live.
Featuring the band's only live performance in 2020, this once-in-a-lifetime event is a must-see for fans. Live X Live offers a much more premium online concert experience than you might get when watching a musician perform on Instagram. In fact, the platform offers multiple camera angles so you can see footage of any member of the group during the show.
Of course, with advanced technology comes a price; to watch the live concert, you'll need a ticket. Live X Live offers basic stream access for $19.99, or you can purchase Multi-Camera access for $29.99. Your ticket includes access to rewatch the show for two months after the event.
Monsta X Live 'From Seoul with Luv': When and where
The Monsta X Live show From Seoul with Luv begins at 11 p.m. ET on August 8 / 12 p.m. KT on August 9. Make sure you purchase your ticket beforehand so you're prepared to watch once the show begins.
How to watch Monsta X Live 'From Seoul with Luv' live stream
Live x Live is available on a number of devices to allow you to watch From Seoul with Luv in various ways. You can download it as an app to your iOS or Android device, on Google Chromecast or Apple TV, Samsung TVs, Roku devices, or watch via the Live x Live website.
From Seoul with Luv is being streamed worldwide, though if you're having trouble accessing the Live x Live website due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch From Seoul with Luv live. Get in on this deal now!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
First Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 update enables blood oxygen detection feature
Samsung has started rolling out the first software update for its Galaxy Watch 3. The update adds support for blood oxygen monitoring, VO2max, sleep scores, and more.
What's your favorite color for the Galaxy Note 20?
There are five stunning colors available for the Galaxy Note 20 series, but which one is the best? Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say.
The Google Pixel 4a is all the phone I need right now
You can keep your $1,300+ Mystic Bronze Galaxy Note 20 Ultras and Z Fold 2s, I'm going to head on over to the new and improved mid-tier and park it. There's never been a better time to spend a reasonable amount of money on a quality smartphone like the Google Pixel 4a.
Best Android phones with a 3.5 mm headphone jack
When you have to have a headphone jack, your options are more limited today than they were a couple years ago. But there are still several amazing choices.