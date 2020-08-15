The two sides faced each other twice in the 2018/19 group stage of the competition, with Lyon running out 2-1 victors at the Etihad, while the reverse fixture in France ended in a 2-2 draw.

This one-legged, last-eight clash marks the second meeting between these two sides in this tournament, with the French side currently having the upper-hand. Read on to find out how to watch this crucial match between Manchester City vs Lyon, no matter where in the world you are.

Both teams come into this quarter-final having claimed some big scalps, with the Citizens knocking out Real Madrid over two legs in the last round and Lyon shocking Italian champions Juventus to progress.

While Pep Guardiola's side have been installed as heavy favorites to win by the bookies, Lyon should not be underestimated.

Deadly on the counterattack, Rudi Garcia's side look like they're intent on proving a point having missed out on qualification for next year's Champions League after the French Ligue 1 was controversially cancelled while they sat outside the top three.

With Man City finishing second in the Premier League and exiting the FA Cup at the semi-final stage, the pressure is now on Guardiola to deliver the one trophy that has so far eluded him since taking the helm at the Etihad Stadium back in 2016.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this Champions League quarter-final clash between Manchester City vs Lyon with our guide below.

Manchester City vs Lyon: Where and when?

This Champions League last-eight clash is a one-off match which is being played at the neutral venue of the Estádio José Alvalade, in Lisbon, Portugal behind closed doors.

Kick-off is set for 8pm (WEST) local time. That also makes it an 8pm BST start for those tuning in from the UK and Ireland and a 3pm ET, 12pm PT kick-off start for folks tuning in from the US. If you're looking to watch the match Down Under its a 5am AEST kick off on Thursday morning in Australia.

