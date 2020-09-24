In-between league fixtures, round three of the Carabao Cup takes place this week with a number of top Premier League teams now involved in the competition. Last season's Premier League runners-up Manchester City host the Championship's AFC Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in today's game. Don't miss a moment with our Man City vs Bournemouth live stream guide.

Manchester City enter the Carabao Cup at this third-round stage owing to their participation in European football. They go into tonight's game as obvious favorites having finished second in the Premier League last season and with the wealth of talent at the club.

It would be fair to say that City have made the Carabao Cup their own in recent years. The Citizens have won the EFL Cup seven times in total, just one time fewer than record-holders Liverpool, including three successive wins since 2018 and four final appearances in the last five seasons.

Pep Guardiola's side got off to a winning start in the Premier League with a victory away at Wolves in their last outing. The Sky Blues face a tough Leicester clash at the weekend so Guardiola has already confirmed he will be playing a rotated side for this mid-week cup game.

Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League last term, though they kicked off their Championship season with a 3-2 win this year at home to Blackburn. That game was followed by a penalty victory against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup second round and a 1-1 draw away at Middlesbrough in the league.

With a few quarter-final appearances in the EFL Cup in recent years, Bournemouth will be keen to progress in the competition. That being said, The Cherries also face a tough opponent at the weekend in fellow relegated side Norwich City so manager Jason Tindall will likely have one eye on that fixture in terms of starting lineup.

Man City vs Bournemouth: Where and when?

All eyes will be on the Etihad Stadium on Thursday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST local time.

That makes it a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 4:45am AEST start on Friday morning.

Watch Man City vs Bournemouth online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Carabao Cup further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Man City vs Bournemouth, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

