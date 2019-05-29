Currently, the only app which provides live television content for the Oculus Quest is the Sling TV app. Sling connects you to many basic cable and premium channels with a monthly subscription. You can cater your options to your own tastes. In addition, Sling has a free app available in the Oculus Quest store which brings all the benefits of their service to your headset. You can watch your favorite dramas or catch the latest sports game from within your own personal VR theater.
Please Note that, while the app is free, it requires a monthly subscription through Sling.
Products used in this guide
- For Slingers: Sling TV (Free at Oculus)
- Wireless VR: Oculus Quest ($399 at Amazon)
How to watch live TV on your Quest using Sling TV
- Subscribe to Sling by following the instructions on their website.
-
Then, download the Sling TV app from the Oculus Quest store
- Once the Sling TV app is installed, open it and login using your Sling TV credentials.
- You are now able to sit back and enjoy all the TV you want from the comfort of your own headset.
If you are able to easily access your Sling content through the Quest at this point, you have done it correctly. By following these steps, you will be enjoying TV on your Quest in no time.
Our top equipment picks
Live TV in VR
Sling TV
A brief subtitle, no more than 50 characters TKTKTK
Sling TV is a great service to catch your favorite live shows. In addition, the free VR app allows you to extend this service to the comfort of your headset.
At the moment, Sling TV is the only app available to watch live TV in your Quest. It is a simple setup, and is easy to use, so you'll be able to watch your favorite shows in no time.
Additional Equipment
Want to enhance your VR experience? Here are a few things to help you enjoy your headset further.
MPOW Foldable Headphones ($27 on Amazon)
These over-the-ear headphones will enhance your VR experience by delivering hi-fi sound quality. Connects by auxiliary cable or Bluetooth.
Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes ($15 on Amazon)
To keep your headset and lenses clean from dust and debris, use these pre-moistened wipes. These will insure your headset stays clean, even with multiple users.
Oculus Quest Travel Case ($40 on Amazon)
This case will store your Quest along with the controllers, and still have plenty of room for other accessories. The rigid case structure will protect your device when you're on the go.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.