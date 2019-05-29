Currently, the only app which provides live television content for the Oculus Quest is the Sling TV app. Sling connects you to many basic cable and premium channels with a monthly subscription. You can cater your options to your own tastes. In addition, Sling has a free app available in the Oculus Quest store which brings all the benefits of their service to your headset. You can watch your favorite dramas or catch the latest sports game from within your own personal VR theater.

Please Note that, while the app is free, it requires a monthly subscription through Sling.

How to watch live TV on your Quest using Sling TV

Subscribe to Sling by following the instructions on their website. Then, download the Sling TV app from the Oculus Quest store Once the Sling TV app is installed, open it and login using your Sling TV credentials. You are now able to sit back and enjoy all the TV you want from the comfort of your own headset.

If you are able to easily access your Sling content through the Quest at this point, you have done it correctly. By following these steps, you will be enjoying TV on your Quest in no time.

