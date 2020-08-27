The global pandemic forced an unusual end to the last season with an unscheduled break pushing fixtures into the summer months. On the teams' return to play, then-league leaders Barcelona crumbled under pressure allowing rivals Real Madrid to surge forward and claim a record 34th La Liga title win. The league only played to completion in mid-July with Europa League and Champions League football continuing in August for several La Liga teams meaning a truncated pre-season break ahead of the next campaign.

It hasn't been long since the 2019/20 La Liga season wrapped up, but we're already looking ahead to the 2020/21 fixtures. We've got all of the details on how to live stream La Liga games online during the upcoming season no matter where you are in the world.

Leganés, Mallorca, and Espanyol were relegated last term and will be replaced by Huesca, Cadíz, and Elche for the new season.

The 2020/21 La Liga season kicks off on the weekend of September 12, around five weeks later than usual, due to the late completion of the last term. It's also likely that UEFA Nations League fixtures being scheduled for early September has influenced the later-than-usual kick-off.

That means La Liga sides are going to have a much shorter pre-season period with just a matter of weeks between competitive fixtures having wrapped up and the new wave of games beginning.

There is also hope that the delayed 2019/20 Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad could be played in December, though it is currently "indefinitely" postponed.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2020/21 La Liga season no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

When does the La Liga 2020/21 season start?

Similar to the Premier League, the Spanish top-flight is scheduled to return next month with the first raft of games taking place on September 12 and 13. The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Some teams will not play until one or two weeks later due to particularly late finish to their 2019/20 seasons. That includes those involved in European competitions, such as Europa League winners Sevilla and quarter-finalists Getafe, as well as Barcelona and Atlético Madrid who reached the Champions League quarter-finals. In addition, Elche, who were promoted to La Liga via the play-offs, will also kick-off their season in the third game week.

We've got all the info on how to watch this season's La Liga action in your location below.

Watch the La Liga online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of La Liga further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the action, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

