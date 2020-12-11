Song Machine Live from Kong will feature the live band performing tracks from its latest 2020 release, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez while also including animated visuals created by Jamie Hewlett. Unlike some virtual performances which are free to watch, this show does require that you purchase a ticket to watch . You can only watch one stream with your ticket, so be sure to choose one that fits your schedule best before buying. Tickets start at $15 USD.

Is there a band better suited for virtual performances than the Gorillaz? This weekend only, the band will take the stage for a virtual livestream concert that fans can watch live from anywhere in the world. With three separate performances, there are three different chances across various time zones to watch the show live so no fan is forced to watch after midnight or in the early hours of the morning.

Gorillaz Song Machine Live from Kong: When and where

Song Machine Live from Kong will have three different showings so that fans in all time zones will be able to watch at a time that's appropriate for their daily schedule. The first livestream airs on Saturday, December 12 at 8 PM JST / 10 PM AEDT while the following livestream on the same day begins at 7 PM EST / 4 PM PT. The final livestream will occur on Sunday, December 13 at 7PM GMT / 8PM CET.

Make sure to visit the LiveNow website now and buy your ticket for the showing that works best for you so you're ready once the show is live. If you're having trouble accessing the stream once it goes live, you should check out these cheap VPN services.

How to watch Gorillaz Song Machine Live from Kong live stream

This Gorillaz concert will be one of the easiest performances to attend. You should be able to watch the livestream on most mobile devices, tablets, and computers, and likely even your smart TV by simply using the web browser to access LiveNow when it's time for the show to begin. Check your order details after purchasing your ticket for more information on how to access the stream.

This weekend's concert is being streamed worldwide, though if you're still having trouble accessing the stream due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.