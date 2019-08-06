Samsung is returning to the Barclays Center in New York to unveil a new Note. Sure we already know so much about the Note 10 and Note 10+, but there's always something unexpected and interesting to watch in the official launch event. Whether you've already decided to buy a Note before it was announced, are on the fence, or happy with what you have already, there's no doubt you're going to be entertained by at least some part of the presentation.

It all goes down on August 7, with the live stream kicking off at 1 p.m. PT (Los Angeles) / 4 p.m. ET (New York) / 9 p.m. BST (London) / 1:30 a.m. IST (India) — and you can watch it right here with us at the video embed above.

We'll be on the ground at the event bringing you all of the coverage and analysis you desire. As the stream goes on, and well after it's finished, keep it locked here on Android Central for every piece of Galaxy Note 10 coverage you need.

Get ready for your new Galaxy Note

