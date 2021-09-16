It's been more than a decade since The Da Vinci Code first introduced the world to Robert Langdon but the Harvard professor is making his return in the new TV series Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol and we have all the details on how you can watch it online.

Based on Dan Brown's international bestselling thriller by the same name, The Lost Symbol tells the story of the early adventures of symbologist Robert Langdon. After his mentor Peter Solomon (Eddie Izzard) is kidnapped, Professor Langdon must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save him and thwart a global conspiracy.

However, Langdon soon finds Solomon's severed hand in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol and must decipher its location and the symbols on the hand to find his next puzzle. Langdon won't be alone though as he's joined by Solomon's daughter Katherine (Valorie Curry) in his search across Washington DC.

While Tom Hanks is well known for portraying an older Robert Langdon, Ashley Zukerman who recently starred in FX's A Teacher will be taking up the mantle this time around. Although The Lost Symbol was originally developed as a film starring Hanks, Sony Pictures was unable to adapt Dan Brown's novel into a film which is why the company decided to adapt the next novel in the series Inferno instead.

Whether you're a fan of the novel or the character of Robert Langdon, we'll show you exactly how to watch Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol from anywhere in the world.

Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol - When and where?

Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol will premiere on Thursday, September 16 on NBC's streaming service Peacock. New episodes of The Lost Symbol will be released weekly on Thursdays and there will be a total of 10 episodes in the first season of the show.

How to watch Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, then you'll need a subscription to Peacock to do so as new episodes of the show will air weekly every Thursday on NBC's streaming service.

If you're not a Peacock subscriber yet, you'll either need to sign up for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus to watch the show online though the first episode may be available to watch for free. While Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year, the streaming service's ad-free Peacock Premium Plus costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year.

Watch Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol in Canada

Canadian viewers will have to wait a bit longer to watch Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol as the new series will premiere on Showcase on Monday, October 11 at 9pm ET/PT. However, if you've already cut the cord and would rather stream the show online, you can do so on STACKTV on Amazon Prime Video. STACKTV costs $12.99 per month in addition to the cost of an Amazon Prime subscription but the service does offer a 30-day free trial if you want to test it out for yourself to Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol.

Get a Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol live stream in the UK

Dan Brown fans in the UK will also have to wait to watch The Lost Symbol as a release date has not yet been set for the new series. However, Sky subscribers will be able to watch the show as part of their subscription when it does air in the UK since Peacock will be available at no additional cost. We'll likely hear more once Peacock is ready to launch in the UK but until then, you can always grab a VPN and follow the steps listed above to watch it online.

Watch Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Dan Brown's The Lost Symbolin the U.S., Canada and the UK further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the early adventures of Professor Robert Langdon when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

