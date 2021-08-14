In advance of her upcoming album "In These Silent Days", Brandi Carlile is returning to the Gorge Amphitheatre for a special one-night-only event — Echoes Through The Canyon. Fans won't need to hop on a plane to George, Washington to catch the set though as the entire show is set to be streamed live online to fans from across the globe.

The event, which was originally scheduled to occur back in June 2020, will see Brandi debuting songs from her upcoming release along with some fan favorites and the latest single, "Right On Time". The livestream will also include sets from two other musical performers: Sheryl Crow and Amythyst Kiah. However, unlike some livestream events that are free to watch, Echoes Through The Canyon is a ticketed livestream event.

We've got all the details on where to watch the show just below and even a few tips on how to gain access if you're seeing a location restriction that's blocking the stream in your country.