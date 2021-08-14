In advance of her upcoming album "In These Silent Days", Brandi Carlile is returning to the Gorge Amphitheatre for a special one-night-only event — Echoes Through The Canyon. Fans won't need to hop on a plane to George, Washington to catch the set though as the entire show is set to be streamed live online to fans from across the globe.
The event, which was originally scheduled to occur back in June 2020, will see Brandi debuting songs from her upcoming release along with some fan favorites and the latest single, "Right On Time". The livestream will also include sets from two other musical performers: Sheryl Crow and Amythyst Kiah. However, unlike some livestream events that are free to watch, Echoes Through The Canyon is a ticketed livestream event.
We've got all the details on where to watch the show just below and even a few tips on how to gain access if you're seeing a location restriction that's blocking the stream in your country.
Brandi Carlile Live From The Gorge Amphitheatre: When and where
The Brandi Carlile livestream concert begins at 8:30pm ET on Saturday, August 14 and is expected to run for four hours. This special event is only accessible by purchasing a ticket at Veeps. Ticket purchases will also include the ability to rewatch the concert through 3am ET on August 29.
While this show should be available to stream worldwide, it's possible that you could run into a restriction based on where you're located. If you notice the stream is not available in your area for any reason, you can try out one of these excellent VPN services to unblock access and stream the show live.
How to watch Brandi Carlile Gorge live stream
This will be one of the easiest concerts to attend in your life. The Brandi Carlile Echoes From The Canyon livestream event will be available live on Veeps and accessible to anyone with a ticket. You can get your ticket here to prepare for when it kicks off at 8:30pm ET on Saturday, August 14 and watch it live from your favorite device. If you are unable to view the website due to a location restriction, try out a VPN service so you can get access today. ExpressVPN happens to be our favorite.
