Big Brother returns in its 20th year on the air for a special All-Stars season that's bringing back some of the show's best houseguests ever. While most seasons of the show feature a cast of new players all vying to win half a million dollars, the All-Star format sees fan-favorite cast members from previous seasons return to the show for a second try at winning the grand prize. As the cast won't be revealed until the show's live premiere, this year's competitors are still unknown as of yet. If you want to see who'll be back in the house for another round of the game, you'll have to catch this season's premiere live on Wednesday night.

Big Brother All-Stars: When & where Season 22 of Big Brother begins on Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET with a two-hour live cast move-in. If you're new to watching Big Brother, it's important to know that the show generally airs three new episodes a week: on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays this year. Though Thursday, August 6 will not have a new episode, you can catch the second episode on Sunday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET. After the second episode, Big Brother will begin airing at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting August 12. How to watch Big Brother All-Stars in the U.S. There are a few different ways to watch Big Brother as it airs live, though the best option is CBS All Access. You're able to watch the CBS channel live whenever you want with your membership, though for Big Brother fans, the bigger pull here are the Big Brother feeds. You can check into the Big Brother house 24/7 during the next three months to see what your favorite contestants are up to when the show is off the air. CBS All Access also gives you access to every previous season of Big Brother so you can watch the original season these All-Stars were featured in. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial for new members.

CBS All Access Access the Big Brother live feeds, past seasons of the show, and a live stream of the CBS TV channel with your CBS All Access subscription. There's no better way to watch. Stream at CBS All Access

Alternatively, you could watch on Hulu with Live TV with a free 7-day trial. Plans there start at $54.99 per month. You wouldn't be able to watch the Big Brother feeds though.

Hulu Hulu with Live TV features CBS as a live streaming TV channel, and you can start your membership with a 7-day trial for free right now to watch Big Brother as it airs live! Stream at Hulu

How to watch Big Brother All-Stars live from anywhere If you're currently in the U.S., you shouldn't have much trouble accessing Hulu with Live TV or CBS All Access to watch the show, and the trials offered for each service makes it free to watch even if you're not currently a member. However, for those living anywhere else, watching Big Brothert will be a bit more difficult. Luckily, a VPN will help you access CBS All Access no matter where you are so you can watch the season as it airs. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options? Even more VPN services are on sale right now if you're looking to compare ExpressVPN to others.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Big Brother: All-Stars when it airs. Get in on this deal now! See latest price at ExpressVPN