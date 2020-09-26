Though the annual Pitchfork music festival is cancelled for 2020, Pitchfork is bringing live music fans a virtual event that is bringing some of the best performances from the past 15 years of the festival right to your mobile device. The Best of Pitchfork Music Festival is a free livestream event that's set to feature rare, archival footage of performances from artists like Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, FKA twigs, Grimes, LCD Soundsystem, Mitski, Robyn, Run the Jewels, Solange, and Wilco, as well as surprise guests which have yet to be announced.
The festival will also feature past performances from Angel Olsen, Beach House, Big Thief, Blood Orange, Danny Brown, Jamila Woods, Kamasi Washington, Perfume Genius, and Rico Nasty.
Best of Pitchfork Music Festival: When and where
The Best of Pitchfork Music Festival airs live on YouTube at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on Saturday, September 26. This is a two-hour stream that's free to watch and available worldwide. We've embedded the video above for easier access. However, if you're having some trouble accessing the stream due to your location, you'll want to look into a VPN service. Luckily, there are a ton of stellar VPN services to choose from.
How to watch Best of Pitchfork Music Festival live stream
This weekend's Best of Pitchfork Music Festival will be streaming live on YouTube, though you might find that "you're not allowed to view this video in your country". If that's the case, all you need to do is sign up for a VPN service. This will help you bypass location restrictions on YouTube and other sites and make it appear as if you're viewing that content from a country you've selected.
VPN services can be used on all of your devices, which means once you're a member, you can unblock access to watch the festival on your phone, tablet, or computer. ExpressVPN is one of our favorites if you're not sure which to choose.
