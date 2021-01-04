The Bachelor is entering its 25th season on ABC this year with its first Black bachelor, Matt James. Faced with a cast of over 30 potential love interests from all walks of life, will Matt find the love of his life?
Watching The Bachelor without cable isn't so difficult anymore with all the streaming services out there, though you might have a bit more trouble if you're located somewhere other than in the United States. Luckily, there are ways you can watch The Bachelor live no matter where you live.
The Bachelor: When and where?
The 25th season of The Bachelor airs live on Monday nights beginning January 4 at 8pm ET / 7pm CT only on ABC. Since ABC is available on broadcast TV, you can actually watch live without cable using an antenna in most areas of the U.S.; we recommend this 200-mile range 4K antenna on sale for $25 at Amazon if you want to go that route.
Then again, streaming ABC live is easier than ever. You can find it available on live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV and Fubo TV right now and even score a free trial to begin watching if you're not a member already. ABC also allows you to stream the channel live on its website if you sign-in with a cable provider first.
Another option in select U.S. regions is Locast. It's a free local broadcast TV streaming service that lets you watch channels like The CW, ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, and more on your mobile devices, smart TV, or computer. The only downside is that it's only available in select cities at this time, but it is 100% free if you do have the ability to access it. A VPN could come in handy here too.
Watch The Bachelor live stream from anywhere
We have details for how US fans can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching The Bachelor live, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some more options that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch The Bachelor live. Get in on this deal now!
Live stream The Bachelor in the U.S.
There are a few streaming services out there which will let you watch ABC live when The Bachelor airs on Monday night, including Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Considering they're both priced starting at $65 per month, the one you choose should come down to the other channels available. Plus, both services offer a free trial right now so you can compare each one without paying a cent to do so. Another, more affordable option is Fubo TV.
Hulu with Live TV is a fantastic pick not only because you can watch over 65 live TV channels with your subscription, but also because you'll gain access to Hulu's on-demand library of TV shows and movies which you may already be familiar with if you've subscribed to Hulu's base streaming plan before. Hulu with Live TV plans can be viewed on the Hulu app using devices like smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, streaming devices, and more.
Hulu with Live TV
Watch The Bachelor as it airs live on ABC with a Hulu with Live TV subscription. You'll gain access to more than 65 other live TV channels in the process, like Disney Channel, SyFy, and HGTV.
