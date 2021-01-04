Watching The Bachelor without cable isn't so difficult anymore with all the streaming services out there, though you might have a bit more trouble if you're located somewhere other than in the United States. Luckily, there are ways you can watch The Bachelor live no matter where you live.

The Bachelor is entering its 25th season on ABC this year with its first Black bachelor, Matt James. Faced with a cast of over 30 potential love interests from all walks of life, will Matt find the love of his life?

The Bachelor: When and where?

The 25th season of The Bachelor airs live on Monday nights beginning January 4 at 8pm ET / 7pm CT only on ABC. Since ABC is available on broadcast TV, you can actually watch live without cable using an antenna in most areas of the U.S.; we recommend this 200-mile range 4K antenna on sale for $25 at Amazon if you want to go that route.

Then again, streaming ABC live is easier than ever. You can find it available on live TV streaming services like Hulu with Live TV and Fubo TV right now and even score a free trial to begin watching if you're not a member already. ABC also allows you to stream the channel live on its website if you sign-in with a cable provider first.

Another option in select U.S. regions is Locast. It's a free local broadcast TV streaming service that lets you watch channels like The CW, ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, and more on your mobile devices, smart TV, or computer. The only downside is that it's only available in select cities at this time, but it is 100% free if you do have the ability to access it. A VPN could come in handy here too.

Watch The Bachelor live stream from anywhere

We have details for how US fans can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching The Bachelor live, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some more options that are on sale right now.