Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping days on the internet. Second only, perhaps, to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it brings deals galore to a bunch of the most popular tech and more for a limited period of time. Originally, Prime Day was for just one day as the name suggests but in recent years the event has stretched some. Last year it was 36 hours and for 2019 it has been confirmed we're getting a full 48 hours of savings starting on July 15.

Not all of the deals will be available right away, and with thousands of promotions, they can be hard to keep track of. This handy guide will tell you all you need to know about how to get prepared for Amazon Prime Day and how to ensure you get the most out of the event itself.

Amazon Prime Membership

The deals on Amazon Prime Day are, as you might expect, exclusive for Amazon Prime members so it's a good idea to ensure you're signed up ahead of the big day(s). If you've never used Prime before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and get access to all the action come Prime Day.

As well as exclusive access to limited-time sales, Amazon Prime also gets you free 1- or 2-day shipping on millions of items sold by Amazon as well as third-party sellers at the site. If you're not in a rush, you can also choose free No-Rush Shipping where available and get promotional rewards.

Amazon Prime is not only for speedy delivery these days, though. It also gives you Prime Video access, Amazon Photos storage, books on Prime Reading and First Reads, Twitch Prime deals and free subscriptions, and much more.

Tracking Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals: What to Expect

While we don't know the specifics just yet, we do know from tracking deals in past years that a bunch of Amazon devices and services are likely to get enticing discounts during Prime Day. We've outlined our speculative best guesses below for what we expect to see on some of Amazon's most popular tech, but we won't know for sure until the big day.

Some devices are newer than others and less likely to get steep discounts, others have already seen some pre-Prime Day price drops so may not have much movement left in price.