The popular anthology horror series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk first premiered back in 2011 and so far nine seasons of the show have aired on FX. After being announced in 2018 and going into production last year, season 10 of American Horror Story was pushed back to this year as a result of the pandemic.

Get ready for a season of American Horror Story unlike anything you've seen before as this time around, season 10 of the show will be split into two parts with separate storylines and we have all the details on how you can watch American Horror Story: Double Feature on TV or online.

In a first for the series, American Horror Story season 10 also known as American Horror Story: Double Feature will be split into two parts that tell separate stories. Episodes one through six will tell a story called Red Tide while episodes seven to ten will tell a story called Death Valley. According to Murphy, one of the two stories will take place by the sea (Red Sand) while the other will take place by sand (Death Valley). While we don't know yet, there is a possibility that these two stories could be connected.

One thing we do know though is that Lily Rabe and Sarah Paulson will appear in both Red Sand and Death Valley but will play a different character in each story. Additionally, Macaulay Culkin will be joining the cast of American Horror Story for the show's 10th season.

This won't be the last season of American Horror Story either as last year, FX renewed the show through season 13.

Whether you've been watch the anthology horror series since it first premiered back in 2011 or are just looking to watch something spooky ahead of Halloween, we'll show you how to watch American Horror Story: Double Feature from anywhere in the world.

American Horror Story season 10 - When and where?

Season 10 of American Horror Story will premiere on Wednesday, August 25 on FX. New episodes of the show will air every Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT and there will be a total of 10 episodes in American Horror Story: Double Feature. If you've already cut the cord, don't worry as new episodes of the show will come to Hulu the day after they air on TV.

How to watch American Horror Story in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch new episodes from season 10 of American Horror Story every Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT on FX. Hulu subscribers will be able to watch new episodes of the show on the streaming service the day after they air on TV.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the latest season of American Horror Story on Fx? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to the network so you can watch new episodes of the show when they premiere. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to FX, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to FX as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.

AT&T TV Now - $69.99 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to FX and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to FX, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

FuboTV - starting at $54.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to FX as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Get an American Horror Story live stream in Canada

Just like in the U.S., Canadian viewers with a cable subscription will be able to watch new episodes from American Horror Story every Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT on FX Canada. You can also stream the show online using FXNOW but you will need to sign in with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.

Live stream American Horror Story in the UK

UK horror fans will be able to watch the latest season of American Horror Story on Disney Plus beginning on Wednesday, September 8. However, since new episodes of the show will be released two weeks later in the UK, you'll need to look out for spoilers. If you haven't signed up for Disney Plus yet, a subscription costs £7.99 per month or £79.99 for the year in the UK. Also check out our Disney Plus Price guide for all the latest info on Disney's streaming service.

Stream American Horror Story in Australia

If you live in Australia and are a Foxtel subscriber, you'll be able to watch new episodes of American Horror Story every Wednesday at 9pm AEST/AWST. However, you can also stream the show online using the network's Foxtel Now streaming service.

Watch American Horror Story from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch season 10 of American Horror Story in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the latest season of the anthology horror series when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.