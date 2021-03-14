Unlike last year's award show which took place in late January before the pandemic, the 2021 Grammys will be held with full Covid-19 protocols in place. In fact, there will be five different stages and this year, the nominees will be the show's audience though each nominee will be able to bring one guest. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the Staples Center but it was decided to due to a rise in Covid cases to hold it at the smaller Los Angeles Convention Center instead.

Music's Biggest Night is here and we have all the details on how you can watch the 63rd annual Grammy Awards online or on TV.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah will be this year's host and this will actually be his first time hosting an awards show. However, Noah hopes the Grammys will be a break from the pandemic from viewers as the event is expected to be much more lively than other virtual award shows that have been held in the past.

One of the ways in which this year's Grammys hopes to set itself apart is in the sheer number of live performances that will take place. There will be performances from Taylor Swift, BTS, Haim, Cardi B, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich with appearances from the Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer and Maren Morris.

Whether you're a long time fan of the Grammys or just want to see how this year's show will be different from previous ones, we'll show you exactly how to watch the 2021 Grammys from anywhere in the world.

2021 Grammys - When and where?

The 2021 Grammy Awards will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14 and the event will be broadcast live on CBS, Paramount Plus and Grammy.com beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. You can also tune in at 7:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT to watch the red carpet coverage on the Grammys website or on its Facebook page.

Watch the Grammys from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the 2021 Grammys in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch this year's award show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.