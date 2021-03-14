Music's Biggest Night is here and we have all the details on how you can watch the 63rd annual Grammy Awards online or on TV.
Unlike last year's award show which took place in late January before the pandemic, the 2021 Grammys will be held with full Covid-19 protocols in place. In fact, there will be five different stages and this year, the nominees will be the show's audience though each nominee will be able to bring one guest. The event was originally scheduled to take place at the Staples Center but it was decided to due to a rise in Covid cases to hold it at the smaller Los Angeles Convention Center instead.
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah will be this year's host and this will actually be his first time hosting an awards show. However, Noah hopes the Grammys will be a break from the pandemic from viewers as the event is expected to be much more lively than other virtual award shows that have been held in the past.
One of the ways in which this year's Grammys hopes to set itself apart is in the sheer number of live performances that will take place. There will be performances from Taylor Swift, BTS, Haim, Cardi B, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich with appearances from the Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer and Maren Morris.
Whether you're a long time fan of the Grammys or just want to see how this year's show will be different from previous ones, we'll show you exactly how to watch the 2021 Grammys from anywhere in the world.
2021 Grammys - When and where?
The 2021 Grammy Awards will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14 and the event will be broadcast live on CBS, Paramount Plus and Grammy.com beginning at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. You can also tune in at 7:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT to watch the red carpet coverage on the Grammys website or on its Facebook page.
Watch the Grammys from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch the 2021 Grammys in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you want to watch this year's award show when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
How to watch the Grammys in the U.S.
If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription or even a digital antenna, you'll be able to watch the 2021 Grammys at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on CBS. You'll also be able to stream the award show live on Paramount Plus.
Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the Grammys this year? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to CBS so you can watch the award show online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.
- Hulu with Live TV - $54.99 per month - As well as giving you access to CBS, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to CBS as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 7-day trial is available.
- FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to CBS as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.
- AT&T TV Now - $69.99 per month - AT&T TV Now will give you access to CBS and the service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
Get a Grammys livestream in Canada
Canadian music fans will be able to watch the 2021 Grammys live on Citytv beginning at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. You can also stream the awards show on Citytv's website but you will need to login in with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.
Watch the Grammys in the UK
While UK viewers with a cable subscription will be able to tune in to watch the Grammys red carpet coverage on Sky, VirginMedia, TalkTalkTV and Plusnet, there is no official option to watch the actual award show. This means that you'll need to grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to watch the 2021 Grammys in the UK.
How to watch the Grammys in Australia for free
Australian music fans will be able to stream the 2021 Grammys for free as Network 10 will air the entire award show on its 10play streaming service beginning at 11am AEDT on Monday, March 15.
2021 Grammy Awards Nominees
While you can see the full list of nominees for this year's Grammy Awards on the official Grammys website, we've listed a few of the nominees from our favorite categories below:
Album of the Year
- Chilombo, Jhené Aiko
- Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas
- Everyday Life, Coldplay
- Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier
- Women in Music Pt. III, HAIM
- Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
- Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
- Folklore, Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
- "Black Parade" — Beyonce
- "The Box" — Roddy Ricch
- "Cardigan" — Taylor Swift
- "Circles" — Post Malone
- "Don't Start Now" — Dua Lipa
- "Everything I Wanted" — Billie Eilish
- "I Can't Breathe" — H.E.R.
- "If the World Was Ending" — JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels
Best New Artist
- Ingrid Andress
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Chika
- Noah Cyrus
- D Smoke
- Doja Cat
- Kaytranada
- Megan Thee Stallion
Best Music Video
- "Brown Skin Girl" — Beyoncé
- "Life Is Good" — Future Featuring Drake
- "Lockdown" — Anderson .Paak
- "Adore You" — Harry Styles
- "Goliath" — Woodkid
Best Music Film
- Beastie Boys Story, Beastie Boys
- Black Is King, Beyoncé
- We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Freestyle Love Supreme
- Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Linda Ronstadt
- That Little Ol' Band From Texas, ZZTop
