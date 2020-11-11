Co-hosting duties for the 54th annual awards show will fall to Darius Rucker and Reba McEntire. You can also expect performances by Maren Morris, Luke Combs, and Miranda Lambert.

The 2020 CMA Awards will look a little different than in years past. In addition to COVID-19 having an effect, there will be plenty of non-country music stars joining in on the action. Dan+Shay, who are up for several awards, will be performing "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber. Charlie Puth, the smooth pop crooner, will also be performing live for the awards show.

Speaking of Luke Combs, the country music star is well represented throughout the nomination categories including entertainer of the year. Joining Combs in the top category is Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, and Miranda Lambert. The country event will be broadcast on ABC so you can catch the music in a number of different ways.

2020 Country Music Association Awards: where and when

The 2020 Country Music Association Awards will be held on Wednesday, November 11 at 8:00 PM ET. The 54th annual show will be broadcast on ABC from Nashville's Music City Center, but there are plenty of ways to stream it below.

How to watch the CMA Awards from anywhere online

For those outside the US or are running into regional issues preventing you from seeing the 54th annual Country Music Association Awards, a virtual private network may be the solution you're looking for.

