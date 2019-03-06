Samsung has a cool new feature called Wireless PowerShare where the Galaxy S10 can wirelessly charge other devices. While it is possible to charge another phone wirelessly, the feature is designed primarily to allow the S10 to charge accessories like the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch.
How to use Wireless PowerShare on the Galaxy S10
- Pull down the notification panel by swiping down from the top of the screen.
- Swipe down once again to reveal the full set of quick toggles.
- Select Wireless PowerShare.
Follow the on-screen instructions to start charging another device with Wireless PowerShare.
If you're using Wireless PowerShare to charge another phone, make sure that both devices are placed with their backs to each other. For the Galaxy Buds, just leave the case on the back of the device and it should start charging — you'll hear a notification tone once a connection is established.
As you're essentially using the Galaxy S10 to charge another device, make sure it is adequately charged first before you get started. Once the battery level falls below 35%, you won't be able to use the feature. That said, you'll also be able to charge other devices when the phone is plugged in, essentially turning the S10 into a wireless charging mat. Albeit a very costly one.
The Galaxy S10 has everything you'd expect from a flagship phone in 2019. It has a class-leading display backed by the most powerful chipset in the market today, all-day battery life, and three cameras at the back that take fantastic photos. Samsung knows how to deliver a well-rounded flagship, and it didn't disappoint with the S10.
The Galaxy Buds are the ideal wireless earbuds for your S10. The lightweight design ensures a comfortable fit, and the six-hour battery life is more than enough for all-day listening. You also get intuitive controls, easy pairing options, and the ability to wirelessly charge off of the Galaxy S10.
The Galaxy Watch Active could just be one of the best wearables of 2019 You get an AMOLED display, built-in GPS and automated workout tracking, heart rate monitor that detects irregular heartbeat patterns, NFC with Samsung Pay, and 50-meter water resistance. Best of all, you can charge it wirelessly with the S10.
