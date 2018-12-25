With setup complete, you can use the free tier of Amazon FreeTime on Alexa immediately, and with that free tier, you can use many of the Kids Edition features such as:

The Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition is a nifty little bundle, but if you have an old Echo Dot you'd like to give your child — or the new 3rd gen Echo Dot, with its larger speaker and plusher look — then you can make it act just like a Kids Edition. It doesn't take long, it doesn't require any extra hardware, and it'll take you mere minutes to complete.

Do I need FreeTime Unlimited?

While FreeTime Unlimited is not required, it does enable your child to do a whole lot more with an Amazon Echo device — as well as other devices thanks to the FreeTime app for Android, iOS, and Amazon Fire tablets. The Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition comes with a year of FreeTime Unlimited, which gives your child access to the following content:

Premium Alexa skills and licensed character alarms

Hundreds of Audible audiobooks

Kid-friendly playlists and ad-free radio stations from iHeartRadio, Disney, Nickelodeon, National Geographic, and more

Age-appropriate apps and games (on Android and Amazon Fire phones, tablets)

10,000 popular videos and books (on phones, tablets, Fire TV)

Without Unlimited, you'll need to have an Amazon Music or Spotify subscription for your child to access music with the explicit music filter turned on, and you'll have to purchase and add audiobooks to your child's account before they can listen to them on their FreeTime-enabled Amazon Echo. If you already have an ample music and audiobook library to share with your child, Unlimited may not be needed, but it definitely upgrades the experience for your child.

How to sign up for Amazon FreeTime Unlimited

Open the Amazon FreeTime Unlimited Subscription page. Click Start your 1-month free trial.

Your trial will be started immediately thanks to Amazon 1-Click, and if you don't cancel your subscription before the month is over, the payment method associated with Amazon 1-Click purchases will be charged.

Our top equipment picks

Technically, you can activate FreeTime on any Amazon Echo product, but if you're buying a new device for your child, it certainly makes sense to buy the newest Amazon Echo Dot, which is compact enough for any child's nightstand or plushie-covered dresser and is the most affordable for the parent as well.