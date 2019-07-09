In celebration of this year's Prime Day , Amazon Music is hosting a live concert event featuring huge musical guests like Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and SZA, and it all kicks off tomorrow night, July 10 at 9 PM EDT. If you're wondering how to join the party, we have all the answers you need below.

Amazon is giving back to Prime members this month with exclusive offers like tomorrow's concert, and as such, you'll need a Prime membership to be able to access the show (and any of the deals we see during next week's Prime Day). It's easy to start your membership if you haven't already, and you can even watch the show and snag any Prime-exclusive deals by using a free 30-day trial which wouldn't cost you anything.

Prime members can find the Prime Day Concert 2019 on Prime Video, where it will be available to watch at 9 PM Eastern tomorrow night. Until then, there's only a message stating that the event is coming soon and a short trailer you can view to get a glimpse of what's in store. You can head to that link tomorrow night using your web browser, or you could choose to open up the Prime Video app on another device and watch it there instead.

Prime Video is available as an app that's accessible on everything from Amazon's Fire TV Stick to the new Echo Show 5, smartphones, tablets, and more. It's even available to download on streaming devices like the Apple TV 4K. Once the show begins, all you have to do is open the Prime Video app on your preferred device and there should be a banner to click on the homepage to take you right to it. If you still can't find it, typing 'Prime Day Concert 2019' into the search bar will pull it up.

The show will be available to watch exclusively for Prime members on-demand beginning the following day, though Amazon does state that it's only around for a limited time. If you happen to look around its site, you'll notice last year's Prime Day Concert 2018 featuring Ariana Grande is nowhere to be seen. There's no telling how long 2019's event will stick around for viewing, but it's safe to say you should probably finish watching before Prime Day ends on July 16. After that day, many of the Prime-exclusive deals will begin to dry up.

Can't wait until the show? You can ask Alexa "Alexa, play the Prime Day Concert playlist" on a compatible device like the Echo Dot to start listening to hits by the performing artists we'll see tomorrow night, such as "You Need To Calm Down" by Taylor Swift, "New Rules" by Dua Lipa, "The Weekend" by SZA, and "Mayores" by Becky G.

Amazon's current Music Unlimited promotion for Prime members is a perfect way to complement this week's concert. Right now, you can score four months of streaming for only $0.99. That's just a quarter each month to listen to any song you want, whenever you want, and it's even eligible for previous subscribers too.