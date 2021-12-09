Taking a screenshot is one of the most basic things you can do with the best Android phones. The Pixel 6 is no different, as there are quite a few different ways to take a screenshot on the Google Pixel. Along with using the traditional hardware button combinations, Google has implemented other methods for you to take a screenshot.
How to take a screenshot on the Google Pixel
Take a screenshot using the hardware buttons
- Hold down the power button on the phone's right side.
- Immediately afterward, hold down on the down volume button.
Release both buttons at the same time.
If you performed the combination properly, you should see a smaller version of the screen you took and a notification.
Take a screenshot without buttons
There are several different methods to take a screenshot without using the hardware buttons. These depend on the type of navigation you are using on the Google Pixel. For reference, here are the different navigation methods available on Google Pixel:
- Gesture navigation
- 3-button navigation
- 2-button navigation (Pixel 3a or earlier)
Take a screenshot with Gesture navigation
- Swipe up and hold from the bottom of the screen.
- When the App Switcher is revealed, tap the Screenshot button at the bottom.
A preview will appear in the bottom left corner once successful.
Take a screenshot with 3-button navigation
- Tap the Overview button in your navigation bar.
- Swipe over to the app that you wish to screenshot.
- Tap the Screenshot button.
Once successful, a preview will appear in the bottom left corner.
Take a screenshot with 2-button navigation
- Press the Power button.
- Tap Screenshot.
- After the screenshot is captured, a preview will appear in the bottom left corner.
How to access the screenshot you took
Screenshots are stored in a special folder on the Google Pixel, accessible through the Photos app.
- In the bottom right corner, tap the preview of the screenshot you just took.
- From here, you are provided with a slew of markup tools to edit the screenshot.
- Undo
- Re-do
- Trash
- Share
- Crop
- Add text
- Draw
- Highlight
- Erase
Tap the Save button in the top left corner once you're finished.
How to access all of your screenshots
- Open Google Photos from the home screen, folder, or app drawer.
- Tap the Library button in the bottom toolbar.
Tap Device folders.
- Under the Photos on device section, tap Screenshots.
- Open or share the screenshot or screenshots you want.
How to take a screenshot with Google Assistant
In 2018, Google finally introduced the ability to use Google Assistant to snap screenshots with nothing but your voice. This is a feature that many had been waiting for, and it's finally here. Here's how to take a screenshot with Google Assistant:
- Say OK, Google.
When ready, say Take a screenshot.
If you are using the stock Pixel launcher, you can also tap the microphone icon in the Google Search bar to activate Assistant. Then ask it to take a screenshot, or you can tap the keyboard icon in the Assistant prompt to type it out.
Questions?
Taking screenshots is often the easiest part of using a phone, but you can do plenty of things with them. We're here to help answer any follow-up questions you may have.
