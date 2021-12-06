Don't you hate when you need an image immediately, but it's buried deep within your library? There's a handy new shortcut for Google Photos that eliminates the hassle of digging around looking for screenshots. It should appear automatically, but if it doesn't, you need to carry out a few extra steps to get it. Here's how you can quickly find screenshots in Google Photos.

How to quickly find screenshots in Google Photos

Open Google Play Store on your Android phone. Search for Google Photos. Update Google Photos to version 5.68.0.410913581. Open Google Photos after updating to check if screenshots appear at the top. If you don't see the shortcut, take a screenshot. Open Google Photos again and you will see the screenshots shortcut on top of your gallery.

The screenshots shortcut appears automatically once you have updated Google Photos. Note that your Google Photos app must be on version 5.68.0.410913581 to get it, though. Google started rolling out the screenshots shortcut on November 19, 2021, so it's possible that some phones may not have gotten it yet. In that case, there's nothing to do but wait until your phone receives the feature.

Our top equipment picks

Google Photos is an outstanding specimen of a gallery app. Apart from mastering the art of displaying, backing up, and sharing your media files, it also makes for a brilliant photo editing app. Google's Pixel phones are famously good at capturing shots due to their powerful processing capabilities. So even if you don't own a Pixel device, you can still harness some of that processing goodness via Google Photos.

Google Photos gives you 15GB of free cloud storage as part of your overall Google account's memory allowance without spending a dime. Then there are really cool features like sharing images in-app or designing and ordering prints, posters, or photo books of your images right through the Google Photos app.