The UFC usually has major championship bouts to headline their Pay-Per-View events, but this time things are going to be a little different. Two fighters both have credentials as potentially the baddest battlers working the octagon nowadays. The UFC took the challenge between them to heart, and has created something new to honor their showdown. If you want in, you don't need vicious credentials, or cable TV. You can see this instant classic by streaming UFC 244 Pay-Per-View featuring Masvidal vs. Diaz in the ESPN app. What is UFC 244? UFC 244 is the newest major MMA event from the biggest promotion in the sport. UFC 244 will broadcast live on Saturday, Nov. 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. This will be a split-broadcast event available with cards on ESPN+, ESPN2 and PPV, so you will need multiple subscriptions and logins to see everything in the ESPN app. The Early Prelims come first at 6:15 p.m. Eastern on ESPN+ and ESPN2. At 8 p.m., the Prelims are exclusively on ESPN2. Finally, the Main Card will be on at 10 p.m. as a PPV via ESPN+, headlined by Masvidal vs. Diaz. UFC pay-per-view events are now available exclusively on ESPN+. The streaming sports service is packed with additional UFC content, including regular UFC Fight Night events, Dana White's Contender Series, UFC Post Shows, and exclusive analysis on "Ariel and the Bad Guy". If you aren't sure what is needed so you can watch UFC 244 PPV on ESPN+, here's a breakdown to help. How much will UFC 244 Pay Per View cost? If you are new to ESPN+ , you can get a special offer of UFC 244 PPV and a full year subscription to ESPN+ for only $79.98 .

If you already have a monthly ESPN+ subscription , you can upgrade to an annual plan to bundle UFC 244 PPV and a full year subscription to ESPN+ for only $79.98 .

If you already have any ESPN+ subscription, you can choose to only purchase UFC 244 PPV for only $59.99. New & monthly subscribers can both save over 25% by combining UFC 244 PPV and a one year plan for ESPN+ New subscribers and current subscribers on monthly plans can choose a special offer with months of sports to enjoy. The deal combines an annual subscription to ESPN+, which usually costs $49.99 a year, with UFC 244 PPV for $79.98. This gives new and monthly subscribers a big savings on this sports streaming service compared to the regular prices. That subscription gives you a full year of live UFC Fight Nights, Top Rank Boxing cards, MLB, NHL, MLS, College Football, and so much more. How to order UFC 244 Pay-Per-View If you already subscribe to ESPN+, you can buy UFC 244 PPV Main Event on the streaming devices you use to watch all the action too. This feature is available on the ESPN app for TV platforms, and only takes a few taps on your remote. For new subscribers, ESPN makes it easy to buy UFC 244 PPV on the event page of ESPN+. Just create an account and purchase this event on your computer. Then login with that account on a streaming device to activate the PPV in the ESPN app. Both new and existing subscribers should buy UFC 244 early if they can. ESPN+ has shown that they can handle a rush of late orders, but you don't want to miss part of the event waiting to pick a new password or your purchase to process. It is quick and easy to sign up now and then sign in on your devices before the event. Take care of this ahead of time, and you can focus on the fights and the snacks when Saturday night hits! UFC 244 Masvidal vs. Diaz — The Main Event Preview

Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal (34-13) has yet to capture an official UFC championship, but he is considered to hold a respected title in the MMA world — BMF. Jorge earned this distinction one fight at a time, and the UFC has an official resume explaining why Masvidal deserves this kind of respect. He has a reputation for a take-no-prisoners approach to making fight matches. This may be his first time headlining a UFC Pay-Per-View, but with thirteen years as a pro fighter he can't be labelled an overnight success. Masvidal has shown a feast or famine approach, with five of his last six victories by knockout but all four of his recent losses coming by Decision. His last fight set a UFC record, as Masvidal scored the fastest knockout in UFC history with a knee to Ben Askren in five seconds flat. Can Jorge score another big knockout in this main event?

Nate Diaz (20-11) created this match with a mic in his hand, and now he has the chance to claim a title singlehanded moved from reputation to reality. After overwhelming Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, Diaz took the opportunity to callout Masvidal, but not in a traditional way. Instead of labeling him as overrated, weak, or for avoiding fights, Diaz gave him a nod as one of the true "gangsters" of the sport who could do a fight the right way. Diaz' win at UFC 241 was his first fight back after three full years away from the sport, which came after splitting two legendary fights with Conor McGregor as Pay-Per-View headliners. With McGregor returning to the UFC as well, the promotion is sure to have an eye on a third match if Diaz is able to take care of business in NYC. His boxing background mixed with Masvidal's kickboxing skills could mean lots of stand-up striking by both fighters. Can Nate's fists backup his mouth again? UFC President Dana White is creating a new belt for that unofficial title and bringing it to this fight. In fact, White also told TMZ Sports that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be at UFC 244 to present the winner with the newly created title. This fight was almost off when Diaz announced he wouldn't be attending due to potential drug violation, but he was later cleared by the USADA so the fight goes on.

How to watch UFC 244 The ESPN app has everything you need to watch UFC 244. Our advice is to install the app, and log in with your ESPN+ account and your Live TV streaming credentials before the event begins. The ESPN app is available on the major streaming platforms and game consoles including iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. UFC 244 Schedule and Fight Card All times shown are Eastern time. Early Prelims: 6:15 p.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN2

Prelims: 8 p.m. on ESPN+

Main Card: 10 p.m. on PPV

Post Show: 1 a.m. on ESPN+ The full event fight card, subject to change as always, is as follows: Main Card — Pay Per View Jorge Masvidal (34-13) vs. Nate Diaz (20-11)

Kelvin Gastelum (16-4) vs. Darren Till (17-2-1)

Stephen Thompson (14-4-1) vs. Vicente Luque (17-6-1)

Derrick Lewis (21-7) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (18-2)

Kevin Lee (17-5) vs. Gregor Gillespie (13-0) Prelims — ESPN2 Corey Anderson (12-4) vs. Johnny Walker (17-3)

Shane Burgos (12-1) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (15-3)

Brad Tavares (17-5) vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (10-0) Early Prelims — ESPN+/ESPN2 Andrei Arlovski (28-18) vs. Jaizinho Rozenstruik (8-0)

Katlyn Chookagian (12-2) vs. Jennifer Maia (17-5-1)

Lyman Good (20-5) vs. Chance Rencountre (14-3)

Julio Arce (16-3) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (10-1-1) You can order UFC 244 Masvidal vs. Diaz today. New ESPN+ subscribers pay $79.99 for this pay-per-view and 1 year of ESPN+. Existing subscribers can pay just $59.99 for just the event, or $79.99 to upgrade from monthly to a 1 year subscription with the event. Either way, you will get an exciting night of top fights including Masvidal vs. Diaz.