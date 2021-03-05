WhatsApp has a location-sharing feature that makes it as easy as possible to share your current location with your friends or family. There are two options available — you can share your current location, or broadcast your location with select contacts for a set amount of time. Here's how to get started with sharing your location in WhatsApp.

How to share your location in WhatsApp

Select the contact you'd like to share your location with. In the conversation window, hit the attach button. It's the paperclip icon next to the message field. Tap Location. Hit Continue to give WhatsApp access to your location. If you're using a phone with Android 11, you can use the Only this time setting to give the service one-time access. Select Send your current location to easily share your location with your friends. You can also share your location in real-time with your friends and family. Select Share live location to broadcast your location info. Read the details in the text box and select Continue. You can set the duration for broadcasting your live location. The options include 15 minutes, one hour, and eight hours. Hit Send to start sharing your location info in real-time.

That's all there is to it. WhatsApp hooks into Google Maps for pulling up your location and the broadcast option, in particular, is handy if you're traveling by yourself and want to inform friends and family of your real-time location. In addition to location sharing, you can easily share media, documents, contacts, and so much more from within WhatsApp.

If you're broadcasting your location, one thing you need to know is that it uses up a lot of battery, so you should consider getting one of the picks from our best portable chargers and power banks to ensure your phone doesn't run out of battery.