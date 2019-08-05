The Oculus Quest creates an immersive virtual reality experience. That's great for playing games, but not great for parties and other social activities. If you want your friends and family to see what you see inside the headset, you'll need to cast your Oculus Quest to another device. The Oculus Quest officially supports casting to a few different Chromecast devices and also can cast directly to people's phones. Casting is in beta so you might run into occasional glitches and issues, but here's how to do it. Products used in this guide Standalone VR: Oculus Quest ($399 at Amazon)

Casting an Oculus Quest to a Chromecast allows you to share your VR experience with friends and family in a living room. Games like Beat Saber being cast to a TV can take over a room and create an energetic party atmosphere. Only three Chromecast devices are supported, including the 3rd Gen Chromecast, so you'll have to have the right hardware, but it works fairly well once it's connected. Open the Oculus app on iOS or Android. Tap the cast icon in the upper right-hand corner (right next to the bell icon). Select your Oculus Quest (any supported devices will show up on this list). Select Your Chromecast device in the "Cast To" menu. Tap start. Once you've connected, the Oculus Quest will cast to your TV through your Chromecast. There are some apps that block casting, but some big titles like Beat Saber support it. How to cast your Oculus Quest to a phone

While the Oculus Quest can cast to a TV, it also has the handy ability to cast to a phone. This is a nice option for anyone who doesn't have a supported Chromecast device or that only wants to share their Oculus Quest with one device. The steps for this are practically identical to casting to a Chromecast. You simply select "This Phone" instead of any other device as a casting target. Make sure that your phone and your Oculus Quest are on the same wireless network before starting this process. Open the Oculus app. Tap the cast icon in the upper right-hand corner (right next to the bell icon). Select your Oculus Quest (any supported devices will show up on this list). Select This Phone in the "Cast To" menu. Tap start.