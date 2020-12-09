Google One is one of the best deals going for keeping all of your documents, photos, and data securely stored in one place. Still, not everyone has the ability to guarantee that the network they access their data on is secure. For that, you need a good VPN (or virtual private network). Thankfully, subscribers to the 2TB plan of Google One have access to a VPN built-into the service. We'll show you where to locate this feature and how to set up a Google One VPN on your device.
Ready to get started with using the Google One VPN? Here's how to do it!
- Open the Google One app.
- Navigate to the Home tab.
- Tap on Enable VPN.
Tap on the toggle to turn on your Google One VPN.
Tap on the Benefits tab to connect with Google advisers for tips and guidance on using your VPN and improving your account security.
Once you have activated your Google One VPN, you can turn it on or off at any time from your phone's quick settings menu.
- Swipe down from the top of the screen to expose your settings and notifications.
- Swipe down further to expand your quick settings menu.
Tap the VPN by Google One icon.
Once the VPN by Google One Icon is highlighted, you should see confirmation that This device is connected to Google One.
Remember that this "free" VPN service is currently only available to Google One subscribers at the 2TB level. This is the top-tier of Google One and costs $9.99 per month. Other features at this tier include access to Google experts, the option to add up to five family members, 10% back on Google Store purchases, and additional partner benefits like discounts on travel and hotels.
There is also a free tier of Google One that gets you 15GB of storage to use across your Google services, as well as a 100GB tier for $1.99/month and a 200GB tier for $2.99/month. The cheaper paid tiers do not include the VPN service, nor as many discounts or other additional benefits as the 2TB plan. Of course, if you don't want to pay for the top-tier Google One service, there are many other choices for VPNs for you to consider, all with different features and prices.
Level up
Google One
The easiest way to upgrade your storage.
Google One is the centralized location for your Google storage across apps and services like Drive, Gmail, and Photos. It includes lots of extra perks like discounts at the Google Store, expert help, partner deals, and even a VPN for the top tier.
