Free Google One VPN shows up early for the Pixel 7

Google One's free VPN service for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro begins to appear ahead of schedule.

It works to protect user information by offering a secure and private connection and hides your traffic and IP address while surfing the web.

Google states it "will never use your VPN connection to track, collect, or sell your online activity.”

Google appears to be rolling out its free VPN service to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro a bit earlier than expected.

According to 9to5Google, the free VPN service that the company mentioned during its Made By Google event in October for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro is now appearing on some devices. This VPN service is the same as the one provided by Google One's 2TB subscription plan option for potential subscribers.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google) (Image credit: 9to5Google)

While this was initially expected to arrive in December as a part of the Pixel's next feature drop, a few devices are now seeing a new splash screen when opening Google One. Apparently, the screen displays "Pixel comes with VPN by Google One" as a quick alert to the service's availability along with management controls. Our Pixel 7 units have yet to receive this benefit as of writing.

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners should also find the service in the "Benefits" tab, which offers some additional instructions on how to use the VPN. Users can head to the Benefits > VPN > view details > enable VPN to get started. Once you've enabled your VPN, Google One will also inform you that you will need to purchase the $9.99 a month 2TB subscription to access this service across additional devices aside from your latest Pixel.

Google One's VPN comes with all the fixings and tools you'd expect out of a service like this. In the app, the VPN service explains to users that it will work to hide their traffic and IP address, assist in keeping you protected from hackers on unsecured networks, and will provide you with a secure and private connection when browsing the internet.

Google does state that it "will never use your VPN connection to track, collect, or sell your online activity.”

As this service becomes more widespread for more Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners, 9to5 reports that you'll be able to add a Quick Settings toggle to easily connect to this free VPN service provided by Google One. Users can also simply head into their device's Network and Internet settings to turn the VPN on there, as well. And while this service is available in most places, it is unfortunately not available in Singapore or India.