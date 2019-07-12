The Oculus Quest tracks your movements using built-in cameras, but sometimes it assumes the wrong orientation of a room. You can easily recenter your Oculus Quest by resetting its view. This is important for games in which you'll want to face a certain way like Beat Saber. It's also useful for if you need to rotate where you're facing without moving around too much.

How to reset your view in Oculus Quest

Luckily, there aren't a lot of steps to this.

Hold down the menu buttons on both controllers simultaneously. You'll see a circle fill up and the view reset.

That's it! This is one of those features that's easy to use but will drive you nuts if you don't know how to do it.

Our top equipment picks