Oculus Quest gives you access to all kinds of awesome experiences in VR, and you can get extra perks if you've linked your Facebook account. But, if you decide that you want to remove the app, it's easy to do. You won't even get locked out the Oculus app, since you have an Oculus account!

How to remove your Facebook account from Oculus Quest

Open the Oculus App on your phone. Open the Settings Menu by tapping the gear in the lower right corner. Tap Linked Accounts. Tap the toggle next to Link to Facebook. Tap Unlink Account to remove Facebook from Oculus Quest.

Getting rid of your Facebook account is an easy process, and one that only takes a few minutes to deal with. To link your account again, you'll go to the same section of the Settings Menu. Even if you initially signed in using Facebook, you'll be able to remove your account since you also have an Oculus account.

