Location data can be a useful tool for looking back on where you've taken a photo, or quickly finding a batch of photos from an old vacation trip, but sending an image to someone without removing that data can give away more information than you might want to share. Luckily, whether you have one of the best Samsung phones or one of the cheapest, it's easy to remove GPS data from an image in the Gallery app. Here's how!
How to remove GPS location data from a photo
- Open the Gallery app.
- Open an image whose location data you want to delete.
Swipe up on the image to access additional options.
- Tap the small arrow icon next to the image details, which include the file size and location, along with the image resolution.
- Tap Edit in the upper right corner.
- Tap the minus button to the right of the location in which the photo was taken.
- Tap Save to confirm your changes and remove the GPS location data.
Be aware that once you've deleted a photo's location data, you won't be able to undo or re-add that information later on. Once you've completed these steps, any geolocation information will be removed from your photo and you'll be safe to share that image without worry of giving away where you were when you took it — this is especially helpful for photos taken at or close to your home.
