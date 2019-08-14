The Oculus Quest Touch Controllers are laid out well and help you control virtual reality, but they aren't as durable as some VR controllers. Some users have reported cracks in the Touch Controller tracking ring. Additionally, as with any electronic device, if you hit it hard enough, you can damage it. To protect your Touch Controllers from damage, you'll need to set strict boundaries and add a little protection.

How to set up a roomscale boundary

The most important thing you can do to protect your Touch Controllers is to not hit anything with them. Games like Beat Saber, Robo Recall: Unplugged, and especially SUPERHOT VR get you moving throughout a VR space and swinging your arms. Many users have accidentally punched a wall or piece of furniture because they didn't realize where they were in real life. The Oculus Guardian system will show a grid any time you go near your boundary, and that grid turns red when you cross it. In order for the grid to be useful, you need to set it correctly.

Press the home button on your Oculus Touch Controller. Point your controller at Roomscale and pull the trigger. Set the level of the floor by lightly tapping your controller to the floor. Point your controller at confirm and pull the trigger. Draw the boundary by holding the trigger down and drawing the area you'd like to use. Point your controller at confirm and pull the trigger. Point your controller at confirm and pull the trigger one last time to complete the process.

Remember when you set a boundary to give yourself a little wiggle room. You shouldn't draw the boundary directly against a wall as you probably will occasionally drift out of your boundaries. Also, you should make sure that your light source is consistent. Lighting can affect the Oculus Quest's ability to map an area.

How to set up a stationary boundary

If you don't have enough room for a roomscale boundary or are playing a game that doesn't require you to move your feet that much, you can set up a stationary boundary. This creates a virtual cylinder around you that turns red if you cross the boundary. If you're playing VR in a tight office or living room, you should consider using a stationary boundary. You can clear out a space with a diameter of a few feet and make sure you don't punch your desk or TV.

Press the home button on your Oculus Touch Controller. Point your controller at stationary and pull the trigger. Make sure there are no obstructions in the grid that is formed Point your controller at confirm and pull the trigger.

