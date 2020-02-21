Google Home and Nest devices are convenient gadgets to have around the house, but in addition to their smarts, they also make pretty good speakers. Indeed, the audio quality from these devices has continued to improve from the original Google Home to the room-filling Google Home Max, and even to the petite Google Nest Mini (2nd gen). However, as good as your tunes may sound coming from one speaker, imagine how great they will sound when you create a stereo pair. Google has made this pretty easy to do from the Google Home app. We'll show you how!
How to create a stereo pair of Google/Nest speakers
Note: As of publication, Google only allows creating stereo speaker pairs with the following devices: Google Home, Google Home Mini (1st gen), Google Home Max, Google Nest Mini (2nd gen). You can also only pair two of the same kind and generation of speakers (i.e., two Google Homes, not a Google Home and a Google Home Mini). You can, however, create multi-room speaker groups with different Google/Nest speakers.
- Place the speakers where you want them in the room.
- If you haven't already, set up each speaker in your Google Home app.
- Make sure that the device you're using to set up the speaker pair is connected to the same WiFi network as the speakers.
- Open the Google Home app and tap on one of the speakers that you wish to pair.
- Tap on the Settings icon in the top right corner.
Tap Speaker pair then Next.
Choose which two devices you want to make a speaker pair out of, then tap Next.
- You will be prompted to indicate which room your speaker pair is located. Select or create a room, and then tap Next.
Give your speaker pair a unique name, like "playroom pair." Tap Next.
Your speakers will be paired, and you will be ready to rock!
You will then see your speaker pair listed as a new, single device in the Google Home app. You can now ask your Google Assistant to play audio via the name you gave to the new speaker pair. Remember that any commands you give regarding play/pause, skip, volume, etc. will affect the pair, not just one individual speaker (although for some reason, the Google Assistant will only answer you from the left speaker).
